Lions fun comes after the work, says new coach Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell (48) is undoubtedly a genuine, approachable operator with a record of ensuring his players enjoy themselves, but the newly appointed British and Irish Lions coach made it clear on Thursday that having fun will not be his first priority.

Farrell is widely credited with "bringing the joy back" in his role in charge of Ireland, with hugely impressive results on the field going hand in hand. He was appointed for the 2025 tour of Australia on the back of his work there which earned him World Rugby's Coach of the Year accolade in 2023.

His relaxed persona, however, is built on decades of laser-focused concentration on achievement, as one of England's most successful and respected rugby league players, through a brief spell in union where he played in the 2007 World Cup, a coaching career with England, Ireland and, twice as an assistant, with the Lions.

"There is a fine line because you know there's a lot of talk about fun and enjoyment etc, but you don't get that if you've not got the talent and the technical abilities to put the right tools in front of the talented group we are going to have," he told a news conference on Thursday after his appointment was confirmed.

"So, first and foremost, it's getting the right tactics, with the right facilities in the right environment. From the tours I've been on, the camaraderie, the excitement, the bond are because when you get the best of the best together, who are trying to learn off each other, the respect is through the roof."

Farrell was a relatively rookie coach when Warren Gatland took him to Australia as an assistant in 2013, when the Lions triumphed 2-1 in the series. He has no doubt that the 2025 hosts will again provide formidable opposition, despite their current struggles as they seek a new coach in the wake of Eddie Jones's resignation after a pool-stage World Cup exit.

'LITTLE BIT OF REPAIR'

"I know what this will mean to them," he said. "The Australian psyche, the personnel, I know what it's like to tour there. It's extra special to be a Lion on these shores but when it comes around every 12 years, it will be a huge moment for Australia.

"I know the journey in Australian rugby needs a little bit of repair but we know they want to get it right because it means so much and 2025 is going to be massive."

Despite twice being an assistant, Farrell brings a fresh feel to the Lions after Warren Gatland was in charge for the last three tours and though he will put his own stamp on the tour, he makes no apology for milking the knowledge of others.

"I was always a fan of the Lions but 2013 lit something inside me that made me think 'I need to get back involved with this' and so to be chosen as head coach is magical," he said.

"I've got massive shoes to fill in terms of the people who have gone before me and Gats has already been in touch."

Farrell will remain in charge of Ireland through this year's November internationals, before switching full time to the Lions until the end of the tour. He has yet to start building his team of assistants but said it was important to get the right blend and ensure that not everyone has the same viewpoint.

He said the process of player selection had already effectively begun as he always watched all games with an eye not only on his own players but also the opposition. He will have free reign to select players operating outside of the constituent nations and any not playing internationals - potentially including his son Owen.

"I want to put across that I want the players to express themselves," he said. "It's 100% that the talent will be there so my job is to make sure I allow that talent to flourish."