Luis Suarez returns to Uruguay squad, Edinson Cavani out injured

Suarez and Cavani in action with Uruguay
Suarez and Cavani in action with Uruguay
Reuters
Uruguay's record scorer Luis Suarez (36) is back in the squad for the first time since the World Cup after being called up on Monday for their next two qualifiers but Edinson Cavani (36) is out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa's 24-man list also included fellow striker Edinson Cavani but he has withdrawn after a muscle injury in Boca Juniors' 1-0 win over Newell's Old Boys on Sunday.

Mexican club Leon's Federico Vinas has therefore been drafted in as a late replacement.

Second-placed Uruguay, who have seven points, visit South American qualifying leaders Argentina, with 12, on Thursday and host bottom side Bolivia the following Tuesday.

Suarez, who played his last game for Uruguay in the 2-0 win over Ghana in December at the World Cup, has made 137 international appearances, scoring 68 goals.

Uruguay failed to get past the group stage in Qatar.

The striker could return to the top of the all-time South American World Cup qualifying scoring charts, where he trails Argentina's Lionel Messi by two goals with a total of 31.

Another record within reach is the number of games played for Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers, currently held by Diego Godin with 65 appearances, three more than the Gremio forward.

Uruguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Franco Israel (Sporting), Santiago Mele (Junior)

Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Bruno Mendez(Corinthians), Sebastian Caceres (America), Matias Vina (Sassuolo)

Midfielders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Manuel Ugarte (Paris St Germain), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Felipe Carballo (Gremio), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

Strikers: Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Federico Vinas (Leon), Luis Suarez (Gremio)

