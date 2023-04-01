Manchester United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

Manchester United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season
Van de Beek has barely played at United
Reuters
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek (26) has joined Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said on Monday.

The Dutchman joined United in 2020 from Ajax but has not featured regularly for the club. He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022.

After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.

"Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany," United said in a statement.

"Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February."

Footballvan de Beek DonnyManchester UnitedEintracht FrankfurtTransfer News
