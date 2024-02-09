Ill-disciplined Marseille fight hard for draw against Metz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Ill-disciplined Marseille fight hard for draw against Metz
Ill-disciplined Marseille fight hard for draw against Metz
Marseille moved up to seventh with the point
Marseille moved up to seventh with the point
AFP
Marseille ground out a 1-1 draw despite playing over an hour with 10 men against Metz at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille were looking to return to winning ways after four games without a Ligue 1 win, and Gennaro Gattuso’s side came flying out the traps, bombarding the Metz defence with attacks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross into the box caused carnage, with Alexandre Oukidja collecting the ball before allowing it to slip out of his gloves after a collision with Samuel Gigot, giving Illiman Ndiaye a tap-in into an empty net. But, in bizarre circumstances, the goal was ruled out for a foul on the Metz goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Gigot caused mayhem at the other end, as he brought down Georges Mikautadze while the striker broke through on goal. Initially, the Frenchman was given a yellow card but, following a VAR review and a consultation with the pitchside monitor, referee Hakim Ben El Hadj upgraded it to a red.

However, despite the man disadvantage, Les Phoceens continued to dominate and Azzedine Ounahi had a fantastic opportunity to open the scoring with a free header in the box. The Moroccan, though, directed the ball straight at the feet of the Metz shot-stopper, bringing the goalless half to an end.

The hosts started the second period as they did the first and within 10 minutes, they broke the deadlock. Aubameyang’s effort from distance was parried by Oukidja right into the path of Quentin Merlin, whose cutback was steered home by Faris Moumbagna. That lead didn’t last long though, as Metz hit back almost immediately when Lamine Camara’s cross was nodded in by Matthieu Udol.

Following an explosive 15 minutes after the interval, neither side were able to maintain the intensity, and instead, the game petered out into a stalemate. Marseille came the closest to a winner through the ever-dangerous Aubameyang, but the forward’s header was cleared off the line.

The point lifts Marseille up into seventh place, albeit having played a game more than all of their rivals for European qualification, while Metz remain in the relegation play-off spot, two points from safety.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Marseille - Metz player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1MarseilleMetz
Related Articles
High-flyers Brest set for double duel with Ligue 1 champions PSG
Mbappe shares birthday joy as PSG canter past Metz
PSG's Luis Enrique happy to return to Spain for Champions League last 16
Show more
Football
Fullkrug and Malen on fire as Dortmund ease past Freiburg amid fan protest
Football Tracker: Betis victorious over Cadiz before blockbuster weekend
Updated
Jordan will play with 'one heart, one soul' in maiden Asian Cup final
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City not to take struggling Everton for granted
London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Africa Cup of Nations glory
The Premier League has never seen so many goals scored - but why?
Bukayo Saka likely to be fit as cautious Arsenal visit to city rivals West Ham
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Most Read
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings