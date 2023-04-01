AFCON 2023: Morocco start tournament with convincing victory over 10-man Tanzania

Morocco opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in perfect fashion with a 3-0 win over 10-man Tanzania, who still await their first-ever win at an AFCON finals.

Few AFCON group openers looked as cut-and-dry as this clash did, but Morocco were finding out in the early stages that Tanzania weren’t going to roll over for them.

Chances were at a premium for the much-fancied Moroccans, so when Hakim Ziyech’s cross fell favourably for Youssef En-Nesyri, he’ll have been kicking himself that he couldn’t direct his effort from the edge of the area on target.

Ziyech was again involved in Morocco’s opener, as his stinging free-kick from distance was too hot to handle for Aishi Manula, who could only parry the effort into the path of a grateful Romain Saïss, who made no mistake in turning home just his second international goal since 2017.

With Tanzania fielding players who ply their trade in the English fifth-tier, as opposed to the Atlas Lions’ Champions League participants, it was little surprise to see the traffic flowing one way, but Walid Regragui will have been a little despondent that his side led by just one goal at the break.

Morocco fans were at their bellowing best Profimedia

Rank outsiders before kick-off, it was always a longshot for Tanzania, but while they were lacking in attacking invention, they were making up for it in defensive resilience with their goal coming under intense pressure.

Morocco’s task of laying the game to rest was given a boost 20 minutes from time when the Taifa Stars were reduced to 10 men, as a rush of blood to the head for Novatus Miroshi saw him dive into a challenge and receive his second yellow card.

That elusive goal eventually arrived shortly after, as some tired Tanzanian legs were exploited by Azzedine Ounahi, who ghosted in the area and stroked home to double his side’s advantage.

Insult was soon added to injury shortly after when En-Nesyri’s goal duly arrived, and despite a late onslaught, Tanzania escaped with just a three-goal defeat, which although not ideal, certainly looked like it could’ve been a lot worse when they were reduced to 10 men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)

Player ratings Flashscore

