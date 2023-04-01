AFCON 2023: Morocco start tournament with convincing victory over 10-man Tanzania

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Morocco start AFCON campaign with convincing victory over 10-man Tanzania
Morocco start AFCON campaign with convincing victory over 10-man Tanzania
Romain Saiss (R) scored Morocco's first goal against Tanzania.
Romain Saiss (R) scored Morocco's first goal against Tanzania.
AFP
Morocco opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in perfect fashion with a 3-0 win over 10-man Tanzania, who still await their first-ever win at an AFCON finals. 

Few AFCON group openers looked as cut-and-dry as this clash did, but Morocco were finding out in the early stages that Tanzania weren’t going to roll over for them.

Chances were at a premium for the much-fancied Moroccans, so when Hakim Ziyech’s cross fell favourably for Youssef En-Nesyri, he’ll have been kicking himself that he couldn’t direct his effort from the edge of the area on target.

Ziyech was again involved in Morocco’s opener, as his stinging free-kick from distance was too hot to handle for Aishi Manula, who could only parry the effort into the path of a grateful Romain Saïss, who made no mistake in turning home just his second international goal since 2017.

With Tanzania fielding players who ply their trade in the English fifth-tier, as opposed to the Atlas Lions’ Champions League participants, it was little surprise to see the traffic flowing one way, but Walid Regragui will have been a little despondent that his side led by just one goal at the break.

Morocco fans were at their bellowing best
Profimedia

Rank outsiders before kick-off, it was always a longshot for Tanzania, but while they were lacking in attacking invention, they were making up for it in defensive resilience with their goal coming under intense pressure.

Morocco’s task of laying the game to rest was given a boost 20 minutes from time when the Taifa Stars were reduced to 10 men, as a rush of blood to the head for Novatus Miroshi saw him dive into a challenge and receive his second yellow card.

That elusive goal eventually arrived shortly after, as some tired Tanzanian legs were exploited by Azzedine Ounahi, who ghosted in the area and stroked home to double his side’s advantage.

Insult was soon added to injury shortly after when En-Nesyri’s goal duly arrived, and despite a late onslaught, Tanzania escaped with just a three-goal defeat, which although not ideal, certainly looked like it could’ve been a lot worse when they were reduced to 10 men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore here

Share this report on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican footballMoroccoTanzania
Related Articles
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
AFCON 2023: Who are the main contenders for the trophy?
Show more
Football
FA Cup roundup: Andre Gomes goal sees Everton through at expense of Crystal Palace
Updated
Spirited Zambia hang on to claim crucial draw against DR Congo
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson closing in on move to Ajax, Al Hilal announce Lodi signing
Updated
Brentford sign defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham
Napoli sign Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore on loan from Bournemouth
Can Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen knock Bayern off their Bundesliga throne?
OPINION: Lack of Premier League spending hinders January excitement
Akrim Afif shines again as Qatar beat Tajikistan to move into Asian Cup knockouts
Updated
Ghana manager Chris Hughton thankful for support after attack from fan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson closing in on move to Ajax, Al Hilal announce Lodi signing
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings