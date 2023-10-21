Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby
Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby
Nice players remonstrate a call with the referee in the Riviera derby
Nice players remonstrate a call with the referee in the Riviera derby
AFP
Nice beat Marseille 1-0 in a tight affair in Ligue 1, earning back-to-back wins over Les Olympiens for the first time since 2016.

Marseille were met by a vociferous home crowd at the Allianz Riviera and a defence that had kept the most clean sheets in the top five leagues, yet still pushed forward in an open start to proceedings with Iliman Ndiaye heading off-target.

Les Aiglons were expectedly strong defensively, and even when Morgan Sanson under-hit a passback, Marcin Bułka was aware enough to rush out and reach the ball ahead of the scampering Ismaïla Sarr.

Les Olympiens thought they had opened the scoring 25 minutes in when Chancel Mbemba played an outstanding pass for Sarr to run onto and finish, although the Senegal international was once again left disappointed as he strayed offside.

More hope was offered by Melvin Bard’s pass being cut out but that was also immediately retracted as the left-back dispossessed Amine Harit, with Marseille quickly growing frustrated by their inability to break down Francesco Farioli’s resolute outfit. 

That was almost compounded by a Terem Moffi shot that eventually deflected wide off Leonardo Balerdi.

Nice suffered disappointment of their own with Jordan Lotomba going off injured before the break, but that did nothing to disrupt them with Gaëtan Laborde hitting an ambitious strike over the crossbar shortly after the restart.

Aside from Nice’s added attacking threat, Gennaro Gattuso had another issue to deal with as goalkeeper Pau Lopez suffered an injury. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then came closer than anyone had done when he raced onto Valentin Rongier’s pass and delicately dinked the ball past Bułka, but the ball grazed the post on its way behind.

Marseille’s night quickly turned as Leonardo Balerdi was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in three minutes, the second of which conceded a free-kick that Jérémie Boga floated in for Evann Guessand to head home.

With Nice maintaining the defensive solidity they have become so renowned for, they kept the fifth clean sheet in their last six matches to continue Ligue 1’s only unbeaten record this season and go top of the table for the time being. Les Olympiens, meanwhile, suffered the third defeat in their last four league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)

Nice - Marseille player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1NiceMarseille
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille
Host of PSG players apologise and show regret for anti-Marseille chants
Show more
Football
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea
Dalot stunner evokes memories of Charlton as Manchester United see off Sheffield United
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Updated
Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo
Lazio lifted by Alberto and Felipe Anderson in Sassuolo victory
Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of Milan's clash with Juventus because of muscle injury
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body
Manchester great Sir Bobby Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield
Bayern Munish cruise past Mainz as Kane grabs another goal
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings