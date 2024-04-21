Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final
Feyenoord's supporters light fireworks during the Dutch KNVB Cup Final
Feyenoord's supporters light fireworks during the Dutch KNVB Cup Final
AFP
Brazilian Igor Paixao scored a second-half winner for 10-man Feyenoord as they edged NEC Nijmegen 1-0 on Sunday to win the Dutch Cup in a game that had to be halted twice.

Paixao’s 59th-minute effort went in off the upright at the end of a sweeping move from Feyenoord, who finished the game with 10 men after teenager Yankuba Minteh was sent off in the 72nd minute, after receiving two cautions in as many minutes.

The match at Rotterdam’s De Kuip was halted twice after fireworks were set off and a giant banner caught fire, causing extensive smoke.

The banner fell into the moat around the stadium and was extinguished by firefighters with no apparent danger to spectators.

The players were taken off the field with 55 minutes played in the game, spending time in the changing room before the match resumed, with the goal following shortly after.

Nijmegen had a first-half effort ruled out for offside, as did Feyenoord in the second.

Feyenoord were last cup winners in 2018 while Nijmegen have yet to lift the trophy. They have been cup runners-up five times.

In the first half, NEC supporters were the brief cause of the short interruption after setting off large amounts of fireworks. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk stopped the game for two minutes.

Dutch football has been plagued by hooliganism in the stands over the years and the country's football association brought in a ruling last year that all matches should be stopped immediately if a player or match official is hit by an object from the crowd.

They also decided that if an object is thrown from the terraces but misses, play will be temporarily stopped with the players sent to the dressing rooms. If it happens a second time, the match is immediately stopped.

Under the new guidelines, there have been several games either abandoned and resumed again behind closed doors where players were temporarily taken off the field.

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballPaixao IgorMinteh YankubaFeyenoordNijmegen
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid win Clasico, PSG thrash Lyon
Updated
Team of the Week: Feyenoord's attackers lead the way as trio shine in Saudi Arabia
Weekend Highlights: One incredible goal, a crushing derby win & some brotherly love
Show more
Football
Klopp backs 'massive quality' in Liverpool squad to launch title fight
Late Bellingham goal delivers Clasico victory to take Real Madrid closer to title
Ramos brace helps PSG thrash sorry Lyon in Ligue 1 despite resting star man Mbappe
Atalanta complete memorable week with victory over Monza in Serie A
Denied by a 'toenail', Coventry boss Robins proud despite agonising FA Cup defeat
Alaves stun weary Atletico to shoot away from LaLiga relegation scrap
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits refereeing errors hard to take after Everton defeat
Liverpool beat Fulham to draw level on points with leaders Arsenal
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid win Clasico, PSG thrash Lyon
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings