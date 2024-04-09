Team of the Week: Feyenoord's attackers lead the way as trio shine in Saudi Arabia

Each week, our editors scour the globe's best domestic leagues for the top-rated players in the most recent fixtures. Here is our latest team of the week - a truly global group!

Our player ratings are based on Flashscore's own internal system that draws on key match stats. Read more about that here.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Ignacio De Arruabarrena (Arouca) 9.2

Arouca, a small club based in Porto's suburbs, are having a good season in Portugal's top flight and they got an outstanding result at the weekend, beating fourth-place Braga 3-0 on the road. Key to their win and particularly the clean sheet was the form of Uruguayan keeper De Arruabarrena. The gloveman kept out 10 shots on target at an xG of 1.49.

Key match stats Flashscore

Defence

Geny Catamo (Sporting) 8.9

Staying in Portugal, our right-back this week is admittedly more of a wing-back. Mozambican Geny Catamo was the difference maker as Sporting edged their bitter Lisbon rivals Benfica 2-1 in the country's biggest derby. Ruben Amorim's side went four points clear of Benfica with the win and Geny scored both of their goals, including a stunning 91st-minute winner!

Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan) 8.9

Over in Poland, centre-back Bartosz Salamon has only made nine starts for title-chasing Lech Poznan in the Ekstraklasa this season but he made his mark on the weekend, notching an assist in his side's 1-0 win over Pogon Szczecin. By the way, there is some title race going on there with just four points separating the top three.

Federico Pereira (Toluca) 8.8

Liga MX leaders Toluca have lost just once in Mexico's Clausura this year. With the title playoffs looming, they are assured an appearance. They smashed Atlas 4-1 over the weekend with Uruguayan defender Federico Pereira scoring an early opener from a corner. He also added an assist late on and made two successful tackles.

Anibal Chala (Barcelona SC) 8.5

Not that Barcelona but the other one! Ecuador's Barcelona SC from Guayaquil crushed Deportivo Cuenca 4-0 in Liga Pro's seventh round. In the first half, one man really stood out. Left-back Anibal Chala scored in the 25th minute and then assisted his side's second just moments later. His goal was a bit scrappy but he won't mind one bit.

Midfield

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) 9.6

In truth, our midfield three this week is less about tactical stability and more about attacking ability. Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne flies the Premier League flag all on his own in our team this week thanks to his near-perfect performance in City's 4-2 win at Crystal Palace.

Two goals and an assist are enough to get anyone noticed and KDB has that knack of also turning up when it counts most. 'Clutch', I think they call it.

De Bruyne was on fire on the weekend Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Al Feiha) 9.8

Fiorentina purchased Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri back in January 2023 and loaned him over to Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League last summer for a season.

He no doubt caught his parent club's eye last weekend with a goal and a pair of assists for Fashion Sakala's brace as Al Feiha downed Al Akhdoud 3-0. Don't be surprised to see this number 10 tearing it up in Serie A next term.

Malcom (Al Hilal) 9.5

Briefly on the books at Barcelona, Malcom spent a few seasons honing his craft and gaining attention in Russia with Zenit. Since moving to Al Hilal last summer for a hefty fee, he's notched 13 goals and five assists in the Pro League, including two at the weekend in a 4-1 thrashing of Al Khaleej on Friday.

Still only 27, you wouldn't bet against the former Bordeaux man from having another crack on the continent one day. He scored again as his side beat Al Nassr in the Super Cup semi-finals on Monday.

Attack

Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord) 9.3

Feyenoord's 6-0 smashing of Dutch Eredivisie rivals Ajax stole the headlines on Sunday and the Rotterdam-based club's wide forwards did most of the damage, both scoring in each half.

Off the right, Gambian teenager Yankuba Minteh added an assist to his impressive brace - his second goal a stunner - to end up with an eye-catching rating. The tricky winger, who moved to the club last summer, is on loan from Newcastle United.

Feyenoord thrashed Ajax Flashscore

Julio Tavares (Al Raed) 9.3

Cape Verde's Julio Tavares won't be one of the better-known players in Saudi Arabia's Pro League, nor is he at one of the more glamourous clubs. However, the 35-year-old made his presence felt on the weekend with a brace in Al Raed's 2-0 win over Al Hazem. The win was vital for the club based in Buraida as it took them six points above the relegation zone.

Igor Paixao (Feyenoord) 9.1

On Feyenoord's left side, Brazilian Igor Paixao also scored twice in their massive De Klassieker win. His first was set up by Minteh but Paixao had plenty to do and finished deftly while his second was powered into the top corner.

Already on nine goals for the season, this guy is going to attract a lot of attention come the summer with Feyenoord turning heads once again with their canny recruitment.