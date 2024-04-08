Premier League Player of the Week: Silky Kevin De Bruyne shows class

Kevin De Bruyne is the latest Flashscore Premier League Player of the Week after a dazzling performance in Manchester City's 4-2 win against Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne gained the highest match rating of the weekend with a 9.6 as City earned a big three points in their title fight.

As usual, the Belgian was the creative force for Pep Guardiola's side, creating four chances with three of them being classed as high danger.

Kevin De Bruyne against Crystal Palace Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

But it was his scoring touch at Selhurst Park that shone through, netting two high-class goals that no goalkeeper would stop.

His first saw him bend a wonderful effort into the far corner, while his second later in the game was a powerful first-time shot with his left foot.

De Bruyne will be hoping for a similar output when City's attention turns to the Champions League, with the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid coming up on Tuesday.