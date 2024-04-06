Kevin De Bruyne's return to top form is major boost for Manchester City

Watching Kevin De Bruyne's (32) masterful performance in Manchester City's 4-2 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday, it was hard to believe he missed the first five months of the Premier League season recovering from hamstring surgery.

The Belgian midfielder struck twice and provided the assist to Erling Haaland's goal at Selhurst Park and his superb form is great timing for City as they bid to win a fourth Premier League title in a row and are still involved in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"It has been a very untypical season with the injuries and coming back," De Bruyne told TNT Sports. "Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit off with my body. I have tried to prepare myself as best as possible. I try to do the job as good as possible and today I did well."

De Bruyne stats
Statsperform

De Bruyne's first goal was a delicious shot into the top corner in the 13th minute which had manager Pep Guardiola blowing him kisses and he completed his brace in the 70th minute with his 100th City goal.

"In the first half we did mistakes but we made a comeback and Kevin de Bruyne won the game with his actions, his assists, his goals and everything. We won the game with him," Guardiola told TNT.

"I didn't know that (De Bruyne) enjoyed scoring goals more than assists but I keep pushing him to say we have to win games. He has won many games for us, no doubt."

Only Chelsea's Cole Palmer (17) and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (15) have been involved in more goals in all competitions in 2024 than De Bruyne who has three goals and 11 assists.

Phil Foden had played the hero in scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa for which both De Bruyne and Haaland were rested.

Foden was relegated to the bench on Saturday and De Bruyne admitted to feeling pressure.

"Yeah, I do because these guys keep me on my toes," he said. "I don't expect to just be given my place. If I don't perform well, I won't play.

"Phil Foden has been amazing this season so deserves it but it keeps me on my toes."

City have little time to rest on their laurels as they travel to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

