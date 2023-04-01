Patrick Mouratoglou criticises Emma Raducanu's radical coaching changes

Emma Raducanu (21) is preparing to start her 2024 season without a full-time coach on her staff. The young 2021 US Open champion has changed coaches five times in the past two years.

Patrick Mouratoglou, known for his previous collaborations with Serena Williams and Simona Halep, shared his perspective on Raducanu's current situation.

Mouratoglou drew attention to the nefarious aspect of regular coaching changes for Raducanu, calling this practice "the worst idea" for a professional player because of the instability it induces.

Raducanu has had five coaches in the past two years and is preparing to start the 2024 season without the guidance of a full-time coach. Her last collaboration was with Sebastian Sachs, who held the position for six months.

'If she was my daughter, I would warn her'

"If she were my daughter, I would warn her not to do that, because you need stability to build something, whatever it is," Mouratoglou said, according to Eurosport.

"It's the worst idea. It's very important to have a blueprint for your game and to follow, day by day, the path you choose to achieve what your dream is

"So whenever there are changes in coaches, the project changes. So you can't build something. And you also need stability. It's quite emotionally hard to deal with all these changes.

"If you have changes in your team as well, then it's too much. So I wish she would find someone that she trusts enough to be able to keep the team together long enough to accomplish something, because the potential that we know she has, she's proven by winning a Grand Slam.

"Since that happened, nothing has been consistent. I think the results and the injuries are the consequence of this instability she has had within her team."