Patrick Mouratoglou criticises Emma Raducanu's radical coaching changes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Patrick Mouratoglou criticises Emma Raducanu's radical coaching changes
Patrick Mouratoglou criticises Emma Raducanu's radical coaching changes
Emma Raducanu will debut in 2024 without a coach
Emma Raducanu will debut in 2024 without a coach
Profimedia
Emma Raducanu (21) is preparing to start her 2024 season without a full-time coach on her staff. The young 2021 US Open champion has changed coaches five times in the past two years.

Patrick Mouratoglou, known for his previous collaborations with Serena Williams and Simona Halep, shared his perspective on Raducanu's current situation.

Mouratoglou drew attention to the nefarious aspect of regular coaching changes for Raducanu, calling this practice "the worst idea" for a professional player because of the instability it induces.

Raducanu has had five coaches in the past two years and is preparing to start the 2024 season without the guidance of a full-time coach. Her last collaboration was with Sebastian Sachs, who held the position for six months.

'If she was my daughter, I would warn her'

"If she were my daughter, I would warn her not to do that, because you need stability to build something, whatever it is," Mouratoglou said, according to Eurosport.

"It's the worst idea. It's very important to have a blueprint for your game and to follow, day by day, the path you choose to achieve what your dream is

"So whenever there are changes in coaches, the project changes. So you can't build something. And you also need stability. It's quite emotionally hard to deal with all these changes.

"If you have changes in your team as well, then it's too much. So I wish she would find someone that she trusts enough to be able to keep the team together long enough to accomplish something, because the potential that we know she has, she's proven by winning a Grand Slam.

"Since that happened, nothing has been consistent. I think the results and the injuries are the consequence of this instability she has had within her team."

Mentions
TennisRaducanu Emma
Related Articles
Emma Raducanu to play Auckland after Australian Open wildcard snub
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match as recovery continues
Holger Rune adds Federer's former coach to team after Becker appointment
Show more
Tennis
Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players
Nadal's coach worried that the Spaniard will struggle with Grand Slam demands on comeback
'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour, says Mouratoglou
Halep says career could be over if appeal against four-year doping ban fails
Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF's 2023 'world champions' after Grand Slam success
Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open
I'll play two more years tops, says mentally exhausted Kyrgios
Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back WTA Player of the Year awards
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings