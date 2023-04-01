Peru shamans seek to 'neutralize' Neymar in ritual

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Peru shamans seek to 'neutralize' Neymar in ritual
Peru shamans seek to 'neutralize' Neymar in ritual
Neymar in training with Brazil
Neymar in training with Brazil
AFP
Dressed in colourful ponchos, a group of Peruvian shamans tied up an effigy of Neymar (31) as they seek to "neutralize" him ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match against Brazil.

The group of traditional healers from the jungle, mountains, and coastal areas, called on "Tayta Inti" (Father Sun) to help Peru in its match against five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

"We have neutralized Neymar by tying his feet. We tied him up so that he is not in good shape, and doesn't run and play well," said shaman Felix Rondan.

The shamans blew into a conch shell as they carried out the ritual outside the national stadium, where they have erected a colorful altar with swords, amulets, flags, and photos of players from both teams.

Earlier, they took ayuahasca - the powerful hallucinogenic concoction said to open the door to the spirit world.

Shaman Walter Alarcon said the ritual was aimed at clouding Neymar's mind so that he can not "achieve what he is looking for, which are goals."

Alarcon predicts a tie, saying the match will be difficult.

Mentions
FootballNeymarPeruBrazil
Related Articles
Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar's record-breaking appearance
Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations
Neymar's minor injury to delay his Saudi Pro League debut until September
Show more
Football
Al Ahly sign former Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste
Under-pressure Page 'extremely proud' as Wales beat Latvia
'Speak to Pep', says Southgate in defence of using Foden out wide
Southgate reveals Scotland soft spot despite sporting rivalry
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Updated
Spain's men's coach sticks to football amid kiss furore
England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland
Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings