Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced Wednesday that running back Derrick Henry has returned to concussion protocol.

Henry left in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and was evaluated afterward for a possible concussion, but was cleared at the time.

"Derrick had a couple brief symptoms of a concussion right towards the end of that game," Minter said. "Tested, cleared. We put him back in protocol just to kind of really make sure."

The Ravens listed Henry as "limited" for Wednesday's workout, but Minter expects him to be full-go when Baltimore (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (4-6) on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens are attempting to end a six-game losing streak.

Henry rushed for 94 yards against the Panthers, which marked his best total since Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 11-year veteran has rushed for 793 yards and 11 scores this season to push his career totals to 13,811 yards and 133 rushing touchdowns. He ranks seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing yardage list and third in rushing scores.