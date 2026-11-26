The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on Wednesday night in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corrum exploded for a career-high 184 rushing yards on 32 carries with one touchdown. It marked the first time in his career he put up back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards.

No running back for the Packers had more than 20 yards on the ground. Los Angeles' 241 rushing yards almost topped Green Bay's 241 total yards.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford finished the game completing 16-of-23 passes for 140 yards and one interception.

Packers QB Jordan Love finished with 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 17-of-29 passing. The game marked the first time in 20 years the Packers committed at least three turnovers in back-to-back games.

Los Angeles now improve to 7-4 with five straight wins, while Green Bay fall to 6-5.

Game recap & highlights

After a first quarter in which the Rams were looking like things were going their way, the Packers swung things around in the second quarter.

Los Angeles' Kyren Williams scored the game's first touchdown on the Rams' first drive of the second quarter to go up 13-3.

It marked Williams' seventh of the year on the ground and his sixth in the past seven games.

But the Packers began to shift the momentum.

Love capped off the 80-yard ensuing drive with a strike to Christian Watson to make it a 13-10 game. The touchdown marked Watson's eighth of the year, setting a new single-season career high.

After holding the Rams to -1 yards on the next drive and forcing a three-and-out, things got scary for the Packers.

Watson left the game after taking a brutal hit from Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens on the sideline before teammate Trey Smack drilled a 48-yard field goal to tie things up 13-13 going into halftime.

Watson was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Both teams each had exactly nine total first downs, five passing first downs, two third-down conversions, two field goals, one red zone conversion, 28 total plays, and 12 completions from each of their respective quarterbacks on five drives each.

Green Bay edged out Los Angeles in yards (186-135), while Green Bay's Micah Parsons had the lone sack of the first half in his return.

Then, the Rams completely took over the rest of the way.

Corrum scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, making it five straight games with at least one on the ground, to put the Rams up 20-13 to start the third quarter.

After forcing the Packers to punt, Ty'Ron Hopper (GB) picked off Stafford and returned it to the Rams' 43-yard line to give his Packers a shot.

But the Rams responded with a pick of their own courtesy of Jaylen McCollough just two plays later to flip the script.

Los Angeles ran 11 plays, but only for 43 yards, and were forced to punt before they responded by forcing another Packers punt on a three-and-out.

Brandon McManus eventually put the Rams up 23-13 with a 43-yard field goal, which eventually buried the Packers.

After trying to drive down the field and get a score quickly, Love threw his second pick of the game, this time to Emmanuel Forbes Jr., with 3:39 left to go.

The Rams eventually iced the game with another McManus field goal before running out the remaining time.

After putting up nine first downs in the first half, Green Bay posted only two in the second half with less than five minutes of ball possession.

Both teams suffered heavy injuries.

While the Packers lost Watson, the Rams lost tight ends Tyler Higbee and Dennis Allen. Los Angeles also lost offensive lineman Bill Murray.

The Rams' next game is on December 3rd against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Packers head to New Orleans to face the Saints on December 6th.