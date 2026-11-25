It was a sunny but cold January afternoon in Kansas City. Game day atmosphere was in the crisp air as fans started filling Arrowhead Stadium. Soon, the AFC would have its champion. The coveted Super Bowl was one step away.

The sovereign Chiefs were hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, who ground their way to the division title game. Home-field advantage did its thing as Kansas City surged to a strong start, punching the Bengals in the face early and taking a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

It didn’t look good for Cincinnati, but it was far from over. The Bengals had a weapon nobody else can boast: Joe Burrow. Down 21-3, the quarterback orchestrated a stunning comeback against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

After falling behind by 18 points, Cincinnati's defense stepped up, while Burrow and the offense slowly chipped away at the deficit. The Bengals tied the game at 21–21 late in the third quarter, fueled by a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown and a two-point conversion caught by Trent Taylor. The Chiefs eventually regained the lead, but Cincinnati answered with a field goal to send the game into overtime tied at 24.

The Chiefs started with the ball, but Mahomes threw an interception, returning the ball to Burrow’s hands. He kept his cool and capitalized on it, driving the Bengals to field goal range. Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal to clinch the trip to the Super Bowl.

“Usually when you lose the coin flip to those guys, you’re going home," said Burrow after the game. “Our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And on offense we made plays when we had to. I thought the offensive line played really well all day. We started running the ball there at the end and that’s exciting. Big win for us.”

The 18-point comeback was tied with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 for the largest in a conference championship. After a stellar second half, Burrow led Cincinnati to the grand finale in just his second season and helped the Bengals to their third Super Bowl appearance and first since 1989. Burrow finished with 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow was born in Ames, Iowa, into a sports-oriented family whose athletic genes date back almost a century. His father, Jim, was a successful football coach who spent over 40 years on the sidelines.

Small-town kid with big dreams

In the 1940s, his grandmother set a Mississippi state high school record by scoring 82 points in a basketball game. His grandfather played basketball at Mississippi State, and his uncle played football at Ole Miss. Burrow’s two older brothers played football at Nebraska.​

When Joe was born, his dad was on the Iowa State coaching staff. The family moved around as Jim later coached at Nebraska, North Dakota State, and Ohio University. Ever since he was born, it was all about football. He spent his childhood running on the field, throwing a football, and attending games.

And while football was the common denominator in the family, Burrow found a way to be different. Unlike his father, uncle, and brothers - who all played on defense - Burrow played on offense. He wanted to be a quarterback.

After moving around a bunch, Athens, Ohio became his home. He attended Athens High School and led his team to three straight playoff appearances. During his high school career, he passed for 11,416 yards with 157 passing touchdowns and rushed for an additional 2,067 yards with 27 rushing touchdowns. As a senior, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year and won the Mr. Football Award.

Burrow was a four-star recruit and was the eighth-highest-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2015. Despite his brothers fighting hard to bring him to Nebraska, he committed to Ohio State.

After arriving in Columbus, Burrow redshirted as a freshman, then spent two years backing up J.T. Barrett. In two seasons, he played in 10 games, accumulating 287 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Burrow competed for the starting job in Ohio State’s spring game. Despite completing 15 of 22 passes and tallying 238 yards, he later learned that the Buckeyes were not going to start him.

"I didn't come here to sit on the bench for four years. I know I'm a pretty good quarterback. I want to play somewhere,” Burrow told the reporters after the game.

One coach who believed

Realizing that Ohio State wasn’t going to make that happen, Burrow transferred to LSU, and because he graduated with a degree in consumer and family financial services in three years, he was immediately eligible.

After moving to Baton Rouge, it was like Burrow lost a ball and a chain holding him down. Finally, he was free to showcase his craft. The Tigers trusted him. They named him a starter and let him get loose. College football wasn’t ready for what had awakened. All it took was one coach to believe in Joe Burrow.

In his first season in Louisiana, Burrow led the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a No. 6 ranking in the final AP Poll of the season, and LSU beat UCF 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl. He totaled 2,894 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions. And this was just the introduction.

In his final season in Baton Rouge, Burrow put together arguably the greatest individual season in college football history. He threw for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and led LSU to an undefeated 15-0 season capped with a national championship as LSU outplayed Clemson 42-25 in the battle of the Tigers.

Giving back

He won the Heisman Trophy by a record-breaking margin of 1,846 points. Halfway through his acceptance speech, he opened up about growing up in The Plains, a small town that about 3,000 people call home. He referred to food insecurity and poverty that trouble the local population.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area, and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There's so many people there that don't have a lot, and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Just moments after his speech ended, the Athens County food bank received more than $450,000 in donations. Numerous people started volunteering - distributing food, making food packages, and getting them to people.

Steve Patterson, the mayor of Athens, said that Burrow’s speech changed the landscape of his hometown from bleak to hopeful. The brief remarks immediately inspired a massive local fundraising and volunteer response.

In December 2019, the Athens City School District board unanimously approved a change to rename the Athens High School football stadium in honor of Burrow.

On top of winning the Heisman Trophy, Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, and unanimous All-American among other individual awards. There was no doubt he was going to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The top pick belonged to the Cincinnati Bengals. Even on draft night, he didn’t forget about his roots - he wore a shirt with the number 740, referring to the Athens area code.

Taking over Cincinnati

Burrow immediately became the face of the franchise. He was the only rookie quarterback to start on opening week, and in just his second game against the Cleveland Browns, he threw his first career touchdown pass. The Bengals lost 25-30, but Burrow completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His performance broke the NFL record for most completions by a rookie quarterback in a single game.

The quarterback showed plenty of promise before a devastating knee injury ended his rookie season after 10 games. He suffered ACL and MCL tears and was placed on the injured reserve list. The Bengals went 4-11 and missed the playoffs.

Burrow came back just in time to start on opening day in September 2021. And it wasn’t just a comeback. He was better than ever, transforming Cincinnati into a legitimate Super Bowl contender and turning the franchise around.

When the Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, the playmaker torched Baltimore’s defense with 525 yards and four touchdowns, delivering one of the greatest passing performances in Bengals history. Cincinnati won 41-21, and it remains a franchise single-game passing record.

Cincinnati went 10-7 and clinched its first winning season since 2015, and also snatched the No. 1 seed in the AFC North heading into the postseason. Burrow led the Bengals all the way to the AFC Championship Game, where he outlasted the Chiefs in one of the greatest come-from-behind wins in history.

The Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and despite Burrow’s efforts, the Rams outlasted the Bengals 23-20. The playmaker had 263 yards and a touchdown but was sacked seven times. Under Burrow’s guidance and leadership, the team went from missing the playoffs to a Super Bowl appearance. Burrow was named the Comeback Player of the Year.

In 2022, he continued his rise, recording 4,475 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Cincinnati returned to the AFC Championship Game but fell to Kansas City.

Adversity and comebacks

Injuries interrupted his progress in 2023, when a wrist injury ended his season after just 10 games. However, Burrow responded with arguably the finest statistical campaign of his professional career in 2024.

He led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, earned another Pro Bowl selection, and won his second NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Despite his individual brilliance, Cincinnati narrowly missed the playoffs.

The 2025 season brought another injury setback, as he suffered a turf toe, an injury that sidelined him for nine games. He returned late in the season, once again demonstrating his resilience. The Bengals didn’t make the playoffs.

This season has been a different story. Healthy, poised, and hungry for success, Burrow is in elite shape. He has showcased that he’s one of the most elite and productive NFL quarterbacks in 2026. Through 10 games, the Cincinnati Bengals star has thrown for 3,095 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing an impressive 74.2% of his passes.

The playmaker has already recorded several spectacular performances, including a five-touchdown, 462-yard outing against the Tennessee Titans and a four-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His connection with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins continues to make Cincinnati's passing attack one of the league's most dangerous. Cincinnati is 7-3 now and sitting at the top of the AFC North.

Joe Burrow has become one of the NFL's most recognizable quarterbacks, both for his performances on the field and his distinctive personality off it. He is notorious for his confidence and tremendous ability to keep his composure under pressure.

When Burrow was just nine years old, his old basketball coach - who was also a sociology professor at Ohio University - told Burrow’s parents about something he noticed about Joe. It was his remarkable ability to showcase emotional control under pressure. This trait is usually found among first responders, doctors, and police officers. And - as his coach also pointed out - serial killers. As a competitor, Burrow has that killer mentality but stays calm under pressure. For his calm composure, he later earned the nickname "Cool Joe."

Fierce competitor

His heated rivalry with Mahomes has been entertaining, as Burrow has beaten Mahomes in two regular-season meetings and once in the playoffs, leading the series 3-2. There are only two other quarterbacks who have a winning record against Mahomes: Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill. Jacobi Brissett is 1-0 in his one lone clash with Mahomes.

Off the field, Burrow has also attracted plenty of attention for his fashion choices and personal style. In 2024, he surprised fans by showing up to Bengals training camp with a freshly bleached-blond buzz cut, a dramatic departure from his usual longer hairstyle.

The look quickly became a talking point among fans and teammates, adding another layer to his growing public persona. However, his life away from football has not always been glamorous.. In December 2024, Burrow's home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was burglarized while he was playing in a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As a result, Burrow decided not to purchase a replica of a Batmobile. He loves playing FIFA, and when it comes to gifts, he’s an unusual guy, gifting his teammates a samurai sword. He’s into fossils, but ever since the burglary, Burrow doesn’t like sharing snippets of his personal life. However, he participated in a show called Quarterback, a documentary series done by Netflix.

What truly sets Burrow apart is his competitive personality. In Week 15 of the 2024 season, the Bengals beat the Titans 37-27. But Burrow wasn’t happy. At all. His frustration resulted in a heated exchange with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline.

"Embarrassing performance by us," Burrow said. "F---ing embarrassing."

"I know that," Taylor told Burrow. "Listen, we'll address it. But at the same time, let's enjoy some of these wins."

"F--- that," Burrow said. "F--- that. We sucked today. That was embarrassing. We jumped offsides f---ing eight times."

Later, the quarterback clarified that he wasn’t angry at his coach but was just upset about repeated mental mistakes, turnovers, and penalties that he felt were below the team's standards. That’s what makes him special. He demands the best not only from himself, but from everybody else around him, leading by example.

And now, he’s leading the MVP race, and if he maintains this level of production, he could finish the season with some of the best numbers of his career. The Bengals are first in the AFC North and on track to shine in the postseason.

Will this be the year Cool Joe gets his hands on the Lombardi Trophy?

Cincinnati has plenty of reasons to believe. Burrow has already proven that he can lead the Bengals to the biggest stage in football. Now, he must take the final step and finish the job.