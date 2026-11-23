The San Francisco 49ers released Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, according to an ESPN report, ending a tumultuous relationship with the disgruntled former All-Pro wide receiver.

With his release coming after the league's trade deadline, Aiyuk is subject to waivers and if unclaimed after 24 hours will become an unrestricted free agent.

The most likely landing spot for Aiyuk is reportedly a spot on the Washington Commanders' practice squad. Aiyuk has posted on social media about the Commanders, whose starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is a close friend of Aiyuk's from their days at Arizona State. Aiyuk posted a photo of himself in a Commanders' hat, and the Commanders are one of only four accounts he follows on Instagram.

Aiyuk was removed from the reserve/left squad list on Nov. 9 after meeting with 49ers officials and requesting reinstatement. San Francisco had placed him on the list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team while rehabilitating his knee. The exemption allowed the 49ers to carry the 28-year- old without counting him against their 53-man roster until Monday.

Aiyuk has not played since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2024. His new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in early November that Aiyuk is healthy and ready to resume his career.

Team officials had previously said they did not expect him to play for San Francisco again.

After the Nov. 9 status change, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear at the time that San Francisco's plans for Aiyuk have not changed.

"It means absolutely nothing to our team," Shanahan said at the time. "That's all administrative stuff to me."

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season. San Francisco previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money in Aiyuk's contract for 2026 after he failed to participate in team activities while he was rehabilitating.

With the move coming after June 1, the dead money left on his deal will be split into $12.35 million for 2026 and $19.29 million in 2027, and San Francisco will get a cap credit of almost $5 million in March.

The two sides are reportedly still trying to work out approximately $13 million in already paid bonuses, which the Niners want to recoup. The NFL informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association the first week of November that it believes he must repay the 49ers.

Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 career games (67 starts).