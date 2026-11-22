The Dallas Cowboys won a big shootout over the Tennessee Titans while both Kansas City and Buffalo rolled to 8-2 and 9-1 respectively.

The Buffalo Bills (9-1) entered the 2026 season as a Super Bowl favorite, and while they were utterly dominant on Sunday, they did what they needed to against the Miami Dolphins (1-9). While Josh Allen had 304 yards in the air, he had two interceptions to just one Touchdown, with James Cook rushing for 89 yards and a score in the game as well.

Where the Bills got it done in this one was on the defensive side as they limited Miami QB Kyle McCord to just 102 yards and no passing TD, with the Dolphins managing just 185 yards overall as they fall to 1-9 on the season with a tough performance.

The Chicago Bears (8-2) have taken some major steps forward once again this season, and one of the major keys for them has been learning to win when they're not at their best, something they did against the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday. Chicago picked up the win despite Caleb Williams being limited to just 181 yards through the air with D'Andre Swift managing just 51 yards as the teams leading rusher.

For their part, the Saints battled quite hard as well, with Tyler Shough throwing for 222 yards and a Touchdown, but with their offense limited as well, it was the Bears that came out on top after scoring in all four quarters of this NFC showdown.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) started the 2026 season incredibly slow, and after a loss a week ago, the team have now alternated wins and losses for five straight weeks with a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans (1-9). This one was all about Dak Prescott, as he threw for four Touchdowns and added another on the ground as the Cowboys racked up seven TD's and a total of 480 yards.

Despite the struggling defense, the Titans showed some flashes offensively as Cam Ward added two TD's while Tony Pollard rushed for 110 yards, but with the team struggling to stop Dallas on the road, they fall to 1-9 in what has been a very rough season.

It's been another strong season for the Detroit Lions (8-2) in 2026, and on the back of another great, well-rounded performance, they picked up a big home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7). The offense for Detroit couldn't have been more balanced in this one as Jared Goff threw for two scores and Jahmyr Gibbs added another two on the ground, with the defense showing up big too.

Despite falling in this one, Tampa Bay showed some positive signs with TD's in three straight quarters to end the game, but with just 274 total yards, they couldn't keep up with Detroit in this one as the Lions continue a perfect 6-0 home start this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) have bounced back after an injury riddled 2025 campaign, and they've gotten stronger as the season has gone on, flexing their muscles on Sunday against the struggling Arizona Cardinals (3-8). Patrick Mahomes was at his best again in this one, throwing for 324 yards and 3 Touchdowns while Emmitt Johnson added 105 yards and a score on the ground as the offense continued to be one of the best in the NFL.

With veteran Josh Johnson in at QB, the Cardinals were always the underdog here, and while Johnson completed 18/31 for 155 yards and a score, they fell short with a total of just 75 yards on the ground as their rough season rolls on.

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) have fallen apart completely in 2026, but on Sunday they managed the upset over their Pennslyvania rival Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4), who were looking to separate themselves in the AFC North in this matchup. It was a low-scoring affair with neither team going over 270 total yards on the day, but on the back of a 13-0 first quarter, the Eagles held on for the win.

In the win, Joe Milton had just 141 yards passing while Saquon Barkley posted 75 yards and a rushing Touchdown, and in the end, the Eagles held on for the biggest win of their season as the Steelers failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) are showing potential early in 2026, and as the season has gone on they've picked up some impressive wins, moving to just 2-3 at home with the big win over the Baltimore Ravens (4-7) on Sunday. This matchup for the Panthers was all about Chuba Hubbard, as he tallied 120 rushing yards alongside two scores, with Bryce Young adding another two Touchdowns through the air.

Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens did their best to keep up in a high-octane clash, with a combined 157 yards and two scores on the ground, but ultimately Baltimore's struggles continued as they remain on the bottom of the AFC North standings.

Both the New York Jets (3-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-9) are off to slow starts in 2026, but when the two met head-to-head on Sunday, they put together one of the most competitive games of the weekend to date. However, it was the Jets that ultimately came out on top, with Geno Smith going 17/21 and three Touchdowns in a very efficient game that also saw the team rush for a combined 165 yards.

While Justin Herbert had just 131 passing yards in the loss, he had two passing TD's with no turnovers, and while the team added 158 yards of their own on the ground, a 14-7 fourth quarter wasn't enough to get the job done as they fall to 0-5 at home on the season.

The Denver Broncos (8-2) have been one of the NFL's best teams early in 2026, and on Sunday, both the offense and defense came to play as they cruised to a win over the AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) at home. Bo Nix was solid and efficient in this one, but the offense was driven by back Jonah Coleman who had 111 yards and three Touchdowns in the game, with Denver scoring 14 points in both the second and fourth quarter.

The Raiders offense showed some flashes with No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza tossing three scores in the game, and while the team combined for 143 yards on the ground, it simply wasn't enough as the Broncos now move to 5-0 at home this year.

The New York Giants (6-3-1) came into the week as the only NFC East team over .500, and with a key win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3), they've solidified their place in top spot in the division. This game started hot for the Giants, as they had 10 points in each of the first two quarters, with JJ McCarthy's efficiency being enough to end the first half 20-6.

While they slowed down in the second, the Giants defense did enough to secure the victory, moving to 4-2 on the season as they forced two interceptions from Trevor Lawrence, with the Jaguars coming up short in a critical matchup.