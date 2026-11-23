The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch are in agreement on a multiyear contract extension, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Financial terms have not been revealed about the contract, which Lynch and team owner Jed York shook on along the sideline before the 49ers' 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night, Fox Sports reported.

Lynch was under contract only through the end of the season.

Lynch, 55, has been the GM in San Francisco since 2017, nine years after he retired from his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Head coach Kyle Shanahan took over on the field the same season, and the two have led the franchise to a 91-68 record in the regular season.

Shanahan signed his contract extension earlier this season.

The 49ers finished 2-14 in 2016 in Chip Kelly's only season as head coach, and the franchise put up a 10-22 record in the next two seasons.

In the third season, the 49ers played in Super Bowl LIV, losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Under Lynch and Shanahan, the 49ers are 9-5 in the postseason, which includes a second Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs following the 2023 season.

The 49ers are an NFC-best 9-1 on the season.