Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf could face additional discipline from the NFL -- including a suspension -- after being ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's 19-16 loss in Philadelphia.

Metcalf was disqualified from the contest after being flagged for two personal fouls. The wideout also attempted to poke Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

The NFL on Monday will review Metcalf's actions for possible additional punishment. Should a suspension be levied, the Steelers (6-4) could find themselves without his services on Friday when they host the Denver Broncos (8-2).

While Metcalf, 28, opted to leave the locker room without speaking to the media on Sunday, DeJean shared his view of the heated exchange with reporters.

"We were just competing," DeJean said. "Things like that happen in football. It wasn't anything crazy. No one was really saying anything; it was just two guys going at it. He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me, things like that. Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out."

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Metcalf's ejection was a costly one for his team.

"We'll sit down and address everything. We need him," McCarthy said. "We need him in those games, and that's not acceptable."

Metcalf's first penalty came after he continued blocking DeJean well after the whistle and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

"That was disappointing," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Metcalf's ejection. "Obviously we love DK, and I don't know what was going on out there, what was happening, but yeah, we can't have two of those."

Metcalf received a two-game suspension in December 2025 after initiating a physical confrontation with a Lions fan at Ford Field in Detroit. The suspension cost him $555,556 in salary and put $45 million in future contract guarantees at risk, although the Steelers opted not to void the guarantees.

Metcalf, 28, has 36 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) this season. He had one reception for two yards against the Eagles.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Metcalf has totalled 533 catches for 7,608 yards and 56 touchdowns in 122 career games (118 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2019-24) and Steelers.