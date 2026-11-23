Dennard Wilson on the sideline during his time as Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator

The University of Maryland interviewed New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson for the head coach position at his alma mater, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Wilson, 44, was a defensive back for the Terrapins from 2000-03, earning an All-ACC honorable mention in his final season.

He's in his first season as New York's DC, anchoring a unit that is tied for seventh in the NFL in total defense (310.5 yards per game allowed), after spending the 2024-25 seasons as defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson's only experience in college coaching came as a graduate assistant at Maryland in 2007-08. He's been in the NFL since, working as a scout for the Chicago Bears (2008-11), then as a defensive assistant for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-16), New York Jets (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Baltimore Ravens (2023).

Maryland is searching for a replacement for Mike Locksley, who was fired October 21st after posting a 39-54 record over nine seasons in College Park.

It was reported earlier this month that former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had also interviewed for the Maryland job, with him confirming the news in a radio interview.