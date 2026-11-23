Green Bay Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons is set to make his 2026 season debut in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Wednesday night.

Parsons, 27, has been out after suffering a torn left ACL and a torn meniscus in last year's game against the Denver Broncos on December 14th.

The four-time All-Pro has finished each of his five seasons in the NFL with at least 12 sacks and is five more away from 70 in his career.

Despite Parsons' absence, the Packers rank seventh in the league with 29 sacks this year, while their defense ranks 12th overall and 16th in points per game.

Lukas Van Ness leads the team with six sacks, while four other players are tied for second with three.

In 2025, Parsons led the team, despite the injury, with 12.5 sacks, while no other player had more than eight.

Green Bay are currently 6-4, 2-2 in their last four games, as the fight for the toughest division crown in the league carries on with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at 8-2, and the Minnesota Vikings at 7-3.