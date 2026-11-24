Rookie Drew Stevens kicked a season-high five field goals, including the winning 26-yarder as time expired, to give the Washington Commanders a dramatic 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Landover, Md.

The Bengals had taken a 20-19 lead when Evan McPherson kicked a 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds left.

Then Jayden Daniels connected with Antonio Williams on gains of 22 and 42 yards to set up the decisive kick. The latter gain moved the ball to the Cincinnati 8-yard line, and the Commanders hustled to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball with four seconds left.

Cincinnati (7-3) had its five-game winning streak come to a halt.

Daniels completed 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards and rushed for 55 on six attempts for Washington (4-5-1). Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for a touchdown as the Commanders won for the third time in the last four games.

Williams, a rookie, had season highs of nine receptions and 122 yards. Washington's Tim Settle registered 1.5 sacks.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-40 passing. Tee Higgins and Colbie Young caught scoring passes, and Boye Mafe recorded a career-best three sacks.

Cincinnati's franchise-record streak of scoring 30 points in five straight games was snapped. Burrow's 32-yard pass to Mike Gesicki was the key play to set up McPherson's late go-ahead kick.

In the fourth quarter, Washington reached the Cincinnati eight-yard line before the drive stalled. Stevens entered and made a 25-yard field goal to bring the Commanders within 17-16 with 10:32 left in the game.

But Stevens' fourth field goal, a 41-yarder with 2:26 remaining, gave Washington its first lead of the game before eventually coming back on the final drive for the game-winning field goal.