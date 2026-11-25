Aaron Rodgers was reportedly released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was reportedly released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, less than two hours after Rodgers revealed details about a contentious falling out with coach Mike McCarthy.

The news was first reported by ESPN. Rodgers is now available to be claimed off waivers by any team. If he clears waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The reported release comes one day after Rodgers learned he was being benched as starting quarterback from tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"At this point, I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," Rodgers said Wednesday. "That ship has definitely sailed."

Rodgers, who turns 43 on December 2nd, will be replaced by Mason Rudolph for Friday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.