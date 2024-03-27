Wout van Aert hospitalised as American Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Dwars Door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre Races
  4. Wout van Aert hospitalised as American Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Wout van Aert hospitalised as American Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Jorgenson celebrates his win
Jorgenson celebrates his win
AFP
Matteo Jorgenson (24) won Dwars Door Vlaanderen on Wednesday after his team-mate Wout van Aert (29) and Eritrea's Biniam Girmay (23) were taken away in ambulances after a high-speed crash.

The Californian Jorgenson won the Paris-Nice earlier in March and confirmed his burgeoning status in his first season with Dutch team Visma Lease-A-Bike.

Jorgenson broke away from an elite clique of six riders with a devastating turn of pace 6km away from the finish line after a 188km run with huge crowds.

"It's surreal," said Jorgenson, wiping tears from his eyes at the finish line.

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen and the Swiss Stefan Kueng was third, 29 seconds off the pace.

More memorably a mass collision in the peloton caused by an uneven road surface felled up to a dozen unwitting riders, with Van Aert suffering major abrasions to his back as his yellow Visma team jersey was ripped almost entirely off.

"I was on Wout's wheel when it happened. It was a really ugly fall," said the winner.

"We were going so fast. My thoughts are with Wout and all the guys involved," said Jorgenson. "I have no news, all I know is he's in the hospital."

The accident occurred on a three-lane highway where there appeared to be one lane slightly higher than the neighbouring two.

Other high-profile riders hurt were Belgian Jasper Stuyven of Lidl-Trek and his Danish team-mate Mads Pedersen.

All four of those riders have won major classics and would have been contenders for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and Paris-Roubaix the following Sunday, two major dates on the one-day racing calendar.

Van Aert was one of the favourites for Sunday's Tour of Flanders where up to 750,000 fans usually turn out for Belgium's biggest sports event.

Van Aert sobbed and rocked in agony as he was placed onto a stretcher and transferred to an ambulance.

Girmay's team Wanty confirmed the Eritrean "crashed hard during Dwars door Vlaanderen and is heading to hospital for checks".

Mentions
Road cyclingJorgenson MatteoVan Aert WoutGirmay BiniamAbrahamsen JonasPedersen MadsStuyven JasperDwars Door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre Races
Related Articles
Impressive Pedersen defeats Van der Poel in Flanders cobbled classic
Van der Poel crushes Van Aert over E3 Classic's cobbled hills
Tadej Pogacar feeling better than ever ahead of Tour de France and Giro d'Italia
Show more
Road cycling
Van Aert out of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after bad crash
Geraint Thomas not focused on Giro-Tour double but will to win remains after patchy Volta
EXCLUSIVE: Tadej Pogacar ready for Giro-Tour double in bid to emulate Marco Pantani
'Surprised' Nick Schultz edges Tadej Pogacar at Tour of Catalonia opener
Great Britain's five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny retires
Tadej Pogacar launches bold Giro-Tour bid at upcoming Volta a Catalunya
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings