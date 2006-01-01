France's Julien Bernard fined for stopping to kiss wife during time trial at Tour de France

France's Julien Bernard in action back in 2021
France's Julien Bernard in action back in 2021Reuters
French rider Julien Bernard (32) was fined 200 Swiss francs (205 euros) by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after he stopped to kiss his wife during the time-trial seventh stage of the Tour de France.

Fifteen minutes into Friday's time trial, held in Bernard's home region of Burgundy, the rider paused to kiss his wife and young son who were standing in the road among a group of family and friends.

The UCI said in a statement that Bernard's behaviour had been inappropriate and damaged the image of the sport.

"I'm sorry UCI for damaging the image of the sport," Bernard said on X. "But I'm willing to pay 200 Swiss francs every day and experience this moment again."

In a television interview, Bernard said the encounter with his loved ones had been a unique moment in his career.

"It was really incredible. My wife has been organising this with some friends for a few weeks now and she did a really, really good job," he said. "On a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It's these moments that keep me going and cycling."

