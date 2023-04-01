Stage winner Mads Pedersen sad for 'legend' Cavendish after Tour de France crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Stage winner Mads Pedersen sad for 'legend' Cavendish after Tour de France crash
Stage winner Mads Pedersen sad for 'legend' Cavendish after Tour de France crash
Stage winner Mads Pedersen celebrates his victory
Stage winner Mads Pedersen celebrates his victory
Reuters
Mark Cavendish (38) crashed out of the Tour de France on Saturday ending his quest to break the all-time record of stage wins as Denmark's Mads Pedersen (27) won a sprint for the eighth stage.

Cavendish was taken away in an ambulance as Pedersen won a bunched sprint ahead of Belgian duo Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert.

Former world champion Pedersen was swift to hail Cavendish who had been bidding to overtake the record of 34 stage wins he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

"It's sad a legend like him ends his Tour like that," said the former world champion.

Sprint specialist Cavendish was forced to exit after suffering a suspected broken collarbone in a fall about 60km from the finish line.

The Astana rider remained on the road for a couple of minutes rolling in agony every time he reached towards his right shoulder.

Cavendish was ashen-faced as doctors closed the ambulance door with organisers later confirming his withdrawal.

In the overall standings Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader's yellow jersey 25 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar a day ahead of an expected duel between the duo on the slopes of the Puy de Dome volcano.

"It was really sad indeed to hear that news," said defending champion Vingegaard of Cavendish's exit.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursCavendish MarkPedersen Mads
Related Articles
Pedersen wins Tour de France stage eight, Mark Cavendish's Tour record hopes brought to an end
Updated
Philipsen denies Cavendish to claim Tour de France hat trick in record-breaking style
Jasper Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three while Adam Yates retains yellow
Show more
Road cycling
Undeterred and unbowed, Tadej Pogacar returns from the brink to get back in the game
Pogacar bounces back in style as Vingegaard takes yellow jersey in Tour
Jai Hindley savours Tour de France stage win after 'living like a monk'
Tadej Pogacar wary of Jonas Vingegaard ahead of gruelling mountain test at Tour de France
Reigning champion Vingegaard tames Pogacar as Hindley takes stage and yellow jersey
Jasper Philipsen claims Tour de France double in crash-marred stage four finale
Both cards on the table for Pogacar's UAE Emirates team as Tour enters the mountains
Nails on the road cause punctures, creating choas in Tour's second stage finale
Victor Lafay gives Cofidis first Tour win in 15 years, Pogacar picks up bonuses
Ineos Grenadiers hoping for Tour podium as Bernal looks to win title again in the future
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea departs United, Milan agree fee with Chelsea for Pulisic
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon
Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |