Tadej Pogacar launches bold Giro-Tour bid at upcoming Volta a Catalunya

Who will lead the pack in Catalonia?
AFP
Targeting a Giro-Tour double in 2024, Tadej Pogacar (25) begins his build-up Monday on the seven-day Volta a Catalunya, with a testing route and a talented field of contenders.

Since the late Marco Pantani's iconic 1998 season, no other rider has won the double but Pogacar is flagged for both a debut Giro (May 4th to 26th) and a tilt at a third Tour de France title (June 29th to July 21st).

The Catalan race pits the 2020 and 2021 Grande Boucle winners against other Grand Tour winners in Sepp Kuss, Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Simon Yates and Geraint Thomas.

Up-and-coming stars such as French climber Lenny Martinez and Visma's latest prodigy Cian Uijtdebroeks alongside rising Ineos all-rounder Carlos Rodriguez will also add depth to the field.

There will also be ample climbing opportunities where Pogacar can demonstrate his trademark kick, an ability to accelerate away from rivals on a steep slope, with 23 climbs and three summit finish lines.

"It'll be fun," said Pogacar. "It's a demanding race clearly designed for climbers and attackers. There's plenty of opposition too."

The race concludes in Barcelona but is likely to be won in the mountain stages with the first gaps coming on stage two.

The following day has an 18km climb to the finish and stage six should decide the matter with a 6km climb to a mountain sanctuary at an average gradient of 7.2%.

Route:

Monday, March 18th - Stage 1

173.9km (hills) Sant Feliu de Guixols - Sant Feliu de Guixols

Tuesday, March 19th - Stage 2

186.5km (mountains) Mataro – Vallter 2000

Wednesday, March 20th - Stage 3

176.5km (mountains) Sant Joan de les Abadesses – Port Aine

Thursday, March 21st - Stage 4

169km (flat) Sort – Lleida

Friday, March 22nd - Stage 5

167km (hills) Altafulla – Viladecans

Saturday, March 23rd - Stage 6

154.7km (mountains) Berga – Queralt

Sunday, March 24th - Stage 7

145.3km (hills) Barcelona – Barcelona

