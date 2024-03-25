Romelu Lukaku fit to face England at Wembley as Belgium seek improvement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Romelu Lukaku fit to face England at Wembley as Belgium seek improvement
Romelu Lukaku fit to face England at Wembley as Belgium seek improvement
Lukaku missed Belgium's draw with Ireland
Lukaku missed Belgium's draw with Ireland
Reuters
Belgium's record scorer Romelu Lukaku (30) will be fit to face England in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday and adds considerable firepower to an attack that looked devoid of ideas in the disappointing 0-0 draw with Ireland last weekend.

Lukaku sat out the match in Dublin with a groin injury but is back in full training, according to manager Domenico Tedesco.

"Lukaku is ready to start," the coach told reporters on Monday, before confirming that goalkeeper Koen Casteels remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Lukaku's 83 goals from 113 caps is 50 more than the next highest on the list, Eden Hazard, and that know-how is needed in the absence of the midfield finesse of injured Kevin De Bruyne.

"We want to create more opportunities than against Ireland. We need to be brave, with open and positive football," Tedesco said.

"It is an ideal opportunity to test us at the very highest level. England may be missing some players, but that makes them anything but weak."

Tedesco has not tasted defeat in his 11 games in charge since taking over from Roberto Martinez following a first-round exit in a disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The draw in Dublin was the first time his side have failed to score in that run but the return of Lukaku adds experience and a threat in the box that was lacking on Saturday.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who plays for Manchester City, also believes it will be a perfect test to see where they are ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

"I think it's going to be a nice match. That was not the case in Ireland, we are not going to deny that. I'm sure it will be completely different against England," he said.

"Against this top country we are also going to be able to see how far we are currently. Then we can continue working towards the European Championship."

Belgium have won three of their last four games against England but have not claimed a victory in five previous visits to London.

Mentions
FootballLukaku RomeluEnglandBelgiumDoku Jeremy
Related Articles
Declan Rice named England captain for Belgium match, Ivan Toney set to play
England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium for Alzheimer's awareness
Gareth Southgate backs 'underestimated' Ivan Toney to shine in England audition
Show more
Football
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Brazil boss Dorival Junior predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point Premier League deduction
Updated
Koeman expects improved Netherlands performance against Germany, wary of Kroos
Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run
Rob Page banks on youth as Wales target Euro 2024 spot in post-Bale era
Tearful Vinicius Junior confesses racism is reducing his desire to play football
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings