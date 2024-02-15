Europa Conference League roundup: 10-man Union battle to draw with Frankfurt

  4. Europa Conference League roundup: 10-man Union battle to draw with Frankfurt
Europa Conference League roundup: 10-man Union battle to draw with Frankfurt
Ten-man Union Saint-Gilloise escaped from the clutches of a first home defeat in 15 matches across all competitions, drawing 2-2 with this UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) last-16 tie’s favourites Eintracht Frankfurt after a spirited second-half comeback at Lotto Park.

Little did Frankfurt concern themselves with Saint-Gilloise’s formidable 14-match unbeaten home record coming into the clash, as they stunned the hosts by swiftly securing a two-goal advantage within 10 minutes of kick-off.

Les Unionistes were dealt blows in quick succession, with Farès Chaïbi opening the scoring with a simple tap-in after some brilliant footwork by Niels Nkounkou, before Saša Kalajdžić added the finishing touch to a splendid counter-attack with a brilliant finish to stun Alexander Blessin and co.

The hosts did, however, respond on the half-hour mark, thanks to a slip by Ellyes Skhiri. Profiting from the midfielder’s defensive lapse, Mohamed Amoura fed Mathias Rasmussen with a pass to spark the move, and the latter was able to net via an accurate low drive, halving Frankfurt’s early lead.

Given how Frankfurt gradually loosened their grip on proceedings, it certainly bothered Dino Toppmöller going into the interval, albeit with a narrow lead still in his side’s favour.

In stark contrast to how they began the encounter, the hosts took the game to Frankfurt following the restart, although they fell short time and again, with Gustaf Nilsson coming the closest with a headed chance he sent flying into the stands from yards away.

However, at the third time of asking, Nilsson emerged with the goods for Union SG with a fantastic poacher’s finish, setting up an exciting final 20 minutes having restored parity.

Yet, despite being on the ascendancy, Union were dealt a blow shortly after, as Charles Vanhoutte was sent to an early shower by referee Craig Pawson following a raised arm that called for a second yellow.

Fortunately for Saint-Gilloise, their hopes of further qualification remain alive and breathing, as they ultimately extended their unbeaten streak at home in Europe this season to five games.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt will rue having not taken their chances, especially after playing the final quarter-hour with a player more. Die Adler have now returned home victorious on just one occasion in five visits to Belgian sides.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mathias Rasmussen (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Check out a summary of the match here 

Other Europa Conference League results:

Molde 3 Legia 2

Olympiacos 1 Piraeus Ferencvaros 0

Sturm Graz 4 Slovan Bratislava 1

