Etzebeth to captain much-changed Springboks side for New Zealand test

Scores
News
Etzebeth to captain much-changed Springboks side for New Zealand test
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth in action
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth in action
Reuters
South Africa have made 10 changes from the side that trounced Australia in Pretoria at the weekend and named fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth (31) as captain for their Rugby Championship showdown with New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Fullback Willie le Roux, centre Lukhanyo Am, and the front row of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, and hooker Bongi Mbonambi have all retained their places from the 43-12 victory over the Wallabies.

The changes were expected after the Springboks sent 14 players to New Zealand last week to acclimatise and prepare for what could be a title decider against the All Blacks in the shortened three-game Championship this season.

"We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatised and settled in in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week, and we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad," coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby.

"This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies, and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks."

Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi take over on the wings, while Damian de Allende reunites with Am as the centre pairing to face the All Blacks, who hammered Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza on Saturday.

Damian Willemse starts at flyhalf in the absence of injured regular Handre Pollard and will have the experienced Faf de Klerk alongside him in the number nine jersey.

Lood de Jager partners skipper Etzebeth in the second row, while number eight Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith make up the loose trio.

There is also a formidable ‘bomb squad’ waiting on the bench to provide fresh muscle in the second half as the Springboks go with a 6-2 split, including number eight Duane Vermeulen, lock RG Snyman, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Springbok team:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Franco Mostert, 6-Kwagga Smith, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Thomas du Toit, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21-Duane Vermeulen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Manie Libbok.

