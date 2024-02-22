England recall Care and Lawrence to face Scotland in Six Nations clash

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been recalled to face Scotland in the Six Nations

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care (37) and centre Ollie Lawrence (24) were named in the starting team as England coach Steve Borthwick made five changes for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Scotland.

Lawrence returns to bolster the midfield at the expense of Fraser Dingwall, with Care set to win his 99th cap after Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell was ruled out of the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield with a knee injury.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Freddie Steward, with Borthwick opting for George Furbank at full-back instead.

Up front, props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole will pack down either side of England captain and hooker Jamie George in Edinburgh.

England, one of only two unbeaten teams in the Championship along with title-holders Ireland, are looking to make it three wins out of three after defeating Italy (27-24) and Wales (16-14) in the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

But they have lost their past three matches against oldest rivals Scotland, who named their team earlier Thursday.

England (15-1):

George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Danny Care; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)