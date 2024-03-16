Ireland captain O'Mahony savours special Six Nations win with end in sight

  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Ireland captain O'Mahony savours special Six Nations win with end in sight
O'Mahony lifting the Six Nations trophy
O'Mahony lifting the Six Nations trophy
Reuters
Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony (34) said that if Saturday's Six Nations clinching win over Scotland proves to be his last game for his country, it will not be a bad way to go out.

O'Mahony picked up his fifth Six Nations winners medal and first as captain having succeeded Johnny Sexton as skipper in January at the tail end of his own career that has spanned 12 years and 105 internationals.

The Munster forward, who turns 35 this year, said he had big decisions to make.

"I need to have a think about it. I'm still loving it, this part of it is the best feeling in the world and it's the part you chase but I have to have a proper chat (with my family) and be realistic," O'Mahony told a news conference.

"If it was my last one, it wasn't a bad one to go out on."

O'Mahony, the long-time Munster captain who also led the British & Irish Lions in a 2017 test, was in tears during the national anthem on Saturday and wished the post-game time on the pitch with his children could have lasted for hours.

"It's unbelievably special, it was probably the most special," he said.

"It means the world to me. I've said it lots of times before and to the players that it's a special thing to be picked for your country and you've got to treat it with the utmost respect."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said O'Mahony would do what was right for him and that he had led the team magnificently against Scotland in his best performance of the campaign.

"I've been a big fan of Pete's for all his career. We've a close enough relationship to be honest with one another when talking about his career when he's getting towards the end," Farrell said after the 17-13 victory over Scotland.

"We're so proud of him."

