Manu Tuilagi back in England's Six Nations squad ahead of Scotland clash

Manu Tuilagi was part of the England squad that came third at last year's Rugby World Cup in France
AFP
Manu Tuilagi (32) was recalled to England's 36-strong training squad on Wednesday ahead of their Six Nations match against oldest rivals Scotland.

Powerhouse centre Tuilagi missed England's wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds after suffering a groin injury playing for club side Sale in December.

Tuilagi helped England finish third at last year's World Cup but he returned from the showpiece tournament in France with a broken hand.

He was plagued by a long-term groin problem earlier in his career and more recently has been troubled by damage to both hamstrings.

But he now appears on course to be available for the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh when the Six Nations resumes on February 24th following a rest week.

England's bid to end a run of three straight defeats by Scotland has also been bolstered by the return to the training squad from injury of lock George Martin and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

But Bath centre Ollie Lawrence is still in the process of regaining full fitness following a hip problem, while fly-half Marcus Smith remains sidelined by a calf injury.

England and reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland are the only two teams left in this season's tournament capable of a clean sweep.

Scotland started the Six Nations with a dramatic 27-26 win away to Wales only to suffer a 20-16 loss to France at Murrayfield last weekend after Sam Skinner was controversially denied what would have been a match-clinching try with the final play of the game.

Mentions
Rugby UnionTuilagi ManuCowan-Dickie LukeMartin GeorgeSmith MarcusEnglandScotlandSix Nations
