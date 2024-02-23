Ross Vintcent gets first Italy start against France in Six Nations clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Ross Vintcent gets first Italy start against France in Six Nations clash
Ross Vintcent gets first Italy start against France in Six Nations clash
Ross Vintcent qualifies for Italy through his maternal grandfather
Ross Vintcent qualifies for Italy through his maternal grandfather
AFP
Ross Vintcent (21) will make a first start for Italy against France away in the Six Nations on Sunday, after head coach Gonzalo Quesada named his team on Friday.

The South African-born player, who qualifies for Italy through his maternal grandfather, came off the bench to earn his first cap in the 36-0 defeat to Ireland earlier this month, and starts against France at number eight.

Quesada has made six changes from the side which lost in Dublin, and Riccardo Favretto will also make his first start, replacing flanker Alessandro Izekor. Favretto's only previous cap came off the bench in 2021.

Martin Page-Relo gets his chance at scrum-half, after Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney started the opening two games, and Varney is named among the replacements.

Tommaso Menoncello moves to wing with Federico Mori coming in at centre, prop Giosue Zilocchi replaces the injured Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera is in for Gianmarco Lucchesi who drops to the bench.

Matteo Canali could earn his first cap against France, with the lock named on the bench which also includes prop Simone Ferrari who missed the first two games through injury.

"Every game is a new opportunity to continue on the path of growth. We know how the last match went and it was useful to work on certain areas of the game," Quesada said.

"We want to show the best version of ourselves. We have heart, character and determination. All these characteristics must be put on the field against a team that is tactically and physically strong."

Italy team:

15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Tommaso Menoncello, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Federico Mori, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Michele Lamaro, 6-Riccardo Favretto, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3- Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Matteo Canali, 20-Andrea Zambonin, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Leonardo Marin.

You can follow the match with Flashscore here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsItalyFranceVintcent Ross
Related Articles
Teenager Posolo Tuilagi gets Six Nations start as French lock against Italy
Updated
England face midfield selection quandary for Scotland trip
Ange Capuozzo defends Italy's place in Six Nations ahead of France test
Show more
Rugby Union
Three key Six Nations challenges as Wales get ready for Ireland clash
Clinical Ireland eye Wales scalp to continue perfect Six Nations start
Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi cleared of major spinal damage after neck injury
Mum's the word as England skipper Jamie George eyes Scotland clash
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
England recall Care and Lawrence to face Scotland in Six Nations clash
Ireland return to full strength for Wales clash, Gatland backs Costelow to regain form
Blair Kinghorn returns to bolster Scotland for clash with England
Most Read
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings