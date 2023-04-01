All Blacks centre David Havili out for two months as Rugby World Cup looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. All Blacks centre David Havili out for two months as Rugby World Cup looms
All Blacks centre David Havili out for two months as Rugby World Cup looms
David Havili (L) charges with the ball while playing for the Crusaders
David Havili (L) charges with the ball while playing for the Crusaders
AFP
Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson backed David Havili (28) to be fit for the World Cup after the All Blacks centre was ruled out Thursday for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Havili limped off in the Crusaders' 42-18 home win over the Waratahs on Saturday and will miss the Rugby Championship and the remaining rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when New Zealand play hosts France in the opening match.

Robertson, who will take over as All Blacks head coach early next year, said Havili will miss between six and eight weeks.

"I'm sure he can (be fit), it'll only be a matter of weeks (out)," Robertson said of Havili's World Cup prospects.

Havili has played 25 Tests. His last appearance for New Zealand was a 25-all draw against England at Twickenham in November.

He will however be absent when New Zealand kick off their Rugby Championship campaign away to Argentina on July 8.

The All Blacks then play reigning world champions South Africa the following week in Auckland.

Havili was added to the Crusaders' injury list alongside loose forward Cullen Grace, who suffered a dislocated knee in the same game. Grace won his only New Zealand cap in 2020.

"Both are out for the Super (Rugby) campaign, unfortunately," Robertson said.

"Really disappointed for both of them, they're such big contributors to our team and really important parts of it."

Mentions
Rugby UnionHavili DavidNew ZealandWorld CupCrusaders
Related Articles
Robertson to retain Ryan as All Blacks forwards coach
Springboks confident skipper Siya Kolisi will be fit for World Cup
All Blacks halfback Weber confirms Europe-bound after World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Cash-strapped London Irish set for brief lifeline after financial crisis
France's Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison term for domestic violence
Hooper doubtful on Wallabies future after World Cup
Wallabies sweat on Alaalatoa calf, heartbreak for Jorgensen
Clark Laidlaw returns to Wellington Hurricanes as head coach
France prop Mohamed Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence
Just Stop Oil activists charged over disrupting Rugby Premiership final in London
Munster win United Rugby Championship title with late try to beat holders Stormers
Saracens claim sixth Premiership title with victory over Sale, protesters invade pitch
Wayne Smith takes mentoring role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
Most Read
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
Sevilla in seventh heaven as they beat Roma on penalties in the Europa League final
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, Messi's PSG exit confirmed
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic into third round, Monfils withdraws from tournament