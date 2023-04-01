Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Bastien Chalureau during his press conference on Monday
Bastien Chalureau during his press conference on Monday
AFP
French lock Bastien Chalureau (31) insisted on Monday he is not racist amid an outcry over his call-up into the Rugby World Cup squad three years after his conviction for a racially-motivated assault.

His comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron and sports officials supported national team coach Fabien Galthie over his decision to pick Chalureau in his World Cup squad.

Chalureau was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 after being found guilty of "acts of violence committed because of the victim's race or ethnicity".

The Montpellier player, who admitted to acts of violence but denied making racist comments, has appealed against that conviction, but lawmakers from the left-wing populist party La France Inousmise called on Galthie to "seriously consider not selecting Bastien Chalureau".

Chalureau was called up last Friday to replace the injured lock Paul Willemse, having already won six caps since his conviction.

"This story has been around for years and I totally deny the allegations of racism," Chalureau told reporters on Monday, four days ahead of Les Bleus' opening game against three-time champions New Zealand in Pool A.

"Since the first day I've admitted my mistakes but denied racism allegations. I am not a racist. I wanted to come and say it out loud here today, because it is something that affects also my team and my family," he added with tears in his eyes.

Macron said team selection was up to the coach.

"So I'm not going to comment on his choices. He makes them conscientiously and responsibly. They are, by definition, the right ones," Macron, who paid a visit to the squad on the outskirts of Paris, told reporters.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Sunday Chalureau was presumed to be innocent while his appeal is under way.

French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill said the judicial process had to be respected.

"Racism has no place in rugby," Grill said. "He has admitted acts of violence but denies having made any racist comments."

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said rugby was an inclusive sport.

"It may not be easy to understand outside of France but since he's appealed the court's ruling, he is presumed innocent," he said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupChalureau BastienFranceGalthie MathisMontpellier Herault RCNew ZealandWillemse Paul
Related Articles
Authorities back decision to pick France player convicted over racism
France beef up security to deliver safe World Cup
Injured France lock Willemse out of Rugby World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Italy already singing as they arrive for World Cup
Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener
Wallabies surprise Fines-Leleiwasa eyes World Cup chance
Chile take flight into the unknown at first World Cup
Gatland backs Wales to do 'something special' at Rugby World Cup
Samoa add finesse to power for ninth World Cup campaign
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings