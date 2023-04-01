France captain Dupont to start against South Africa in huge boost for hosts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France captain Dupont to start against South Africa in huge boost for hosts
France captain Dupont to start against South Africa in huge boost for hosts
Updated
Dupont is back
Dupont is back
Reuters
Antoine Dupont (26) will start for France in Sunday's quarter-final clash against defending champions South Africa after recovering from surgery on a broken cheekbone in a massive boost for the hosts.

The mercurial scrum-half missed Les Bleus's final Pool A game against Italy and while he was not needed in a 60-7 demolition of the Azzurri, the captain's presence will offer a confidence boost and add danger to Fabien Galthie's side.

His return, three weeks after a head-on-head collision with Namibia's Johan Deysel sent him to the hospital, pushes Maxime Lucu back onto the bench after he stood in brilliantly for Dupont alongside flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert.

"I feel great. I'm in possession of all my capabilities - technical and physical," Dupont told a press conference on Friday.

"I thought the tournament was over for me. After the surgery I started to have hope and then I had a good recovery and went through all the steps, had the chance to have several weeks to complete the process," Dupont, who added he was highly likely to wear a protective helmet at the Stade de France, explained.

"I have no apprehension."

Galthie said that Dupont's comeback was not rushed and that a strict protocol was followed.

"Amidst all the pressure surrounding Antoine and his injury, we were very calm. We did not force anything and went through a process with the medical staff, Antoine and his surgeon," he said.

South Africa sprung a few surprises with their line-up, with Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach occupying the halfback positions and a 5-3 forward-back split on the bench - a big shift from the 7-1 split coach Jacques Nienaber chose for their Pool B clash against Ireland.

Galthie opted to put six forwards instead of five on the bench as he looks to cope with the Springboks' power and skill up front.

"It is a very precise tactical approach (by South Africa)," Galthie said.

"They always have a well-thought plan depending on who they are facing. They have been looking into everything and I think they've been looking into us a lot.

"Their 5-3 choice is tactical. It's a chess game. This morning we were thinking about what we could propose ourselves. We're entering a world of strategy and tactics, and we're relishing the challenge."

France won the last meeting between the two teams, 30-26 last November, while South Africa prevailed 19-15 in their last World Cup encounter, in the 1995 semi-finals.

Les Bleus, who won all their pool games, starting with a 27-13 victory against New Zealand, are facing their second huge test of the tournament against a team they had not beaten since 2009 before last year.

"They've been worthy world champions, they have inspired us and we have been trying to understand them - their vision, the way they unite a nation," said Galthie.

"For us, the goal is to play rugby, simply, and enjoy it, with ambition. We cannot wait for it."

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (cap.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements:

16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Yoram Moefana

Mentions
Rugby UnionDupont AntoineFranceWorld Cup
Related Articles
South Africa delay naming team as they ponder bench options
France talisman Antoine Dupont in race against the clock to face South Africa
Springboks won't be fixated on Dupont in highly anticipated World Cup quarter-final
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland see the hand of former coach Joe Schmidt in resurgent All Blacks
England drop George Ford, start Marcus Smith at full-back against Fiji
Springboks determined to steer clear of ref's wrath in 'brutal' battle with France
Surprise selections in Springbok side for quarter-final against France
Updated
Argentina searching for form as resurgent Wales rise out of doldrums
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
Ireland and New Zealand prepare to lock horns in blockbuster World Cup quarter-final
Richie Mo'unga has a point to prove with All Blacks class of 2023
Winger Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for crunch Ireland quarter-final
Most Read
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings