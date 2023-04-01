Sam Cane receives a two-match ban for World Cup final red card

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Sam Cane receives a two-match ban for World Cup final red card
Sam Cane receives a two-match ban for World Cup final red card
Cane became the first man to see red in a World Cup final
Cane became the first man to see red in a World Cup final
Reuters
New Zealand captain Sam Cane (31) has been suspended for an effective two matches following his red card against South Africa in the All Blacks' 12-11 World Cup final loss in Paris, World Rugby confirmed on Monday.

Cane will have to sit out matches for his new Japanese team Tokyo Sungoliath against local rivals Brave Lupus Tokyo (November 18th) and Saitama Wild Knights (November 25th).

A ban for a third fixture has been suspended as long as he takes part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, which Cane has indicated he will do.

The All Blacks captain received a yellow card, upgraded to a red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Springbok centre Jesse Kriel after 27 minutes, becoming the first player to be sent off in a World Cup decider.

Cane admitted foul play to an independent judicial committee, but contested it did not warrant a red card.

However, it was determined there was "direct and forceful contact with the player’s shoulder to the head of the ball carrier" and no mitigation for the incident, World Rugby said in a statement.

The committee cut the recommended sanction of a six-match ban in half due to Cane's "exemplary disciplinary record, his early acknowledgement of foul play and his clear remorse", and removed another fixture on completion of the coaching intervention programme.

Cane has signed a short-term contract to play in Japan this season, where he will be a team-mate of Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, before returning to New Zealand in June.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew ZealandCane SamSuntory Sungoliath
Related Articles
Ex-All Blacks boss Ian Foster bemoans lack of support from New Zealand Rugby
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to head to Japan after World Cup pain
Springbok 'legends' start homecoming victory tour after Rugby World Cup triumph
Show more
Rugby Union
Retired Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins New Zealand side Crusaders
Rassie Erasmus to coach South Africa at start of new World Cup cycle
England beat New Zealand to win WXV women's rugby tournament
World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career
All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final following South Africa defeat
Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
Most Read
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Despite kidnap agony, emotional Luis Diaz makes the difference for Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings