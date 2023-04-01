World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career
World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career
Barnes refereeing the World Cup final in Paris
Barnes refereeing the World Cup final in Paris
Reuters
English referee Wayne Barnes called time on his officiating career on Thursday and bows out having taken charge of a record 111 tests, including the recent World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand in France.

The 12-11 victory for the Springboks was a record 27th World Cup match for Barnes spread over five tournaments, having been involved in 206 tests in all as a referee, assistant referee and Television Match Official.

"People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family," Barnes said in a statement.

"My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies and birthday parties."

Barnes, who is a barrister by trade, and his wife reportedly received online abuse in the wake of Saturday’s decider in Paris.

"I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials Association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families," he said.

"Particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont led the tributes to Barnes.

"Refereeing is a tough job, perhaps the toughest in sport," Beaumont said.

"It takes a special person with passion, dedication and a support network around them to be so good for so long, to referee 111 tests and to earn the respect of players, coaches and fans alike."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Springbok 'legends' start homecoming victory tour after Rugby World Cup triumph
All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final following South Africa defeat
Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
Show more
Rugby Union
England have not improved since my sacking, says Jones after leaving the Wallabies
Sam Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after historic red card
RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones
England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
Warren Gatland will not lead 2025 British and Irish Lions tour as he recommends Farrell
Siya Kolisi committed to Springboks ahead of Racing 92 move
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings