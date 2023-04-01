Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
Eddie Jones posing with players at news conference in May
Eddie Jones posing with players at news conference in May
Reuters
Rugby internationals Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, and high-performance expert Darlene Harrison, have been appointed to a three-member panel to review Australia's dismal 2023 season and World Cup failure under former coach Eddie Jones.

An inexperienced Wallabies squad bowed out of the World Cup group stage for the first time in the tournament's history, triggering a storm of criticism of Jones and Rugby Australia.

Under Jones, who announced his resignation last weekend, the Wallabies won only two out of nine tests in 2023.

The panel will review the "strategy and structure of the Wallabies' performance environment" and aims to deliver its recommendations to the Rugby Australia (RA) board before the end of the year, RA said in a statement on Thursday.

"As rugby fans, we were all disappointed in the results at the World Cup - the performance was not good enough for a proud rugby nation like ours,” said RA CEO Phil Waugh.

Former Wallabies captain Slack led the team to the 'Grand Slam' triumph in 1984 when they beat all four of the "home nations" - England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

He also led Australia at the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

Former Wallabies lock Harrison played 34 tests, including the World Cup final won by England in 2003, and is CEO of Australia's players union.

A Pasifika advisor will also support the panel and process, RA said. The Wallabies squad features many players with Pacific Island heritage.

"The Wallabies have a proud history as one of Australia’s most loved sporting teams, and it is our responsibility as custodians to continually seek to improve performance and deliver a world-class program," said Waugh.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustralia
Related Articles
England have not improved since my sacking, says Jones after leaving the Wallabies
RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones
Warren Gatland will not lead 2025 British and Irish Lions tour as he recommends Farrell
Show more
Rugby Union
Springbok 'legends' start homecoming victory tour after Rugby World Cup triumph
All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final following South Africa defeat
Sam Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after historic red card
England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
Siya Kolisi committed to Springboks ahead of Racing 92 move
Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings