RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones
RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones holds Wallabies shirt
Eddie Jones holds Wallabies shirt
Reuters
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said that there is plenty of interest in the Wallabies' head coaching role after Eddie Jones' exit and that the position will be open to foreign candidates.

The organisation confirmed on Tuesday it had accepted Jones's resignation as a "sensible outcome" after the Wallabies' group-stage elimination from the World Cup, the nation's worst performance in the tournament's history.

McLennan said an Australian coach's knowledge of grass-roots rugby in the country would be of value but added that Rugby Australia (RA) wanted the best person for the job.

"It’s around contracting, strength and conditioning, player identification, so if you’ve grown up through the system, you could argue that you might have a more intimate knowledge of that," he said in comments published by the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

"But we want the best coach so the rugby committee is going to run that process. I can tell you, there’s no shortage of high-quality coaches that want to come and coach the Wallabies."

New Zealander Robbie Deans, who coached Australia from 2008-13, ruled out another stint in the job.

"You don't go back," the Panasonic Wild Knights coach said on Wednesday in Brisbane.

Former ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar, now coaching in England, is seen as among the strongest candidates to replace Jones, along with current Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.

McLennan was instrumental in appointing Jones, who replaced Dave Rennie after the New Zealander was sacked as Wallabies coach in January.

Jones was appointed weeks after being fired by England.

Australian media have called on McLennan to resign over Jones' failure in his second stint coaching the Wallabies but the chairman said he was not for quitting.

"Our performance at the World Cup was a setback and I’m not gilding the lily, but the truth of the matter is, we’ve got a board and a management team that know what needs to be done," he said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustralia
Related Articles
Warren Gatland will not lead 2025 British and Irish Lions tour as he recommends Farrell
Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh
Rugby Australia accepts Eddie Jones' resignation after early World Cup exit
Show more
Rugby Union
Sam Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after historic red card
England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
Siya Kolisi committed to Springboks ahead of Racing 92 move
New Zealand's Ardie Savea named best player of the year by World Rugby
With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends
South Africans call for holiday as they revel in record fourth World Cup success
Most Read
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Cristiano Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al Nassr, says defender Alex Telles

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings