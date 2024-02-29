Sebastian Coe rubbishes proposed doping-permitted Enhanced Games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Sebastian Coe rubbishes proposed doping-permitted Enhanced Games
Sebastian Coe rubbishes proposed doping-permitted Enhanced Games
Sebastian Coe is a fierce anti-doping advocate
Sebastian Coe is a fierce anti-doping advocate
Reuters
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (67) scoffed on Thursday at the premise of the Enhanced Games, a proposed Olympic-style event that will allow athletes to use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"Well it's bollocks, isn't it?" Coe said at a press conference ahead of this weekend's world indoor athletics championships in Glasgow. "I can't really get excited about it.

"There's only one message and that is if anybody is moronic enough to feel that they want to take part in that, and they are from the traditional, philosophical end of our sport, they'll get banned and they'll get banned for a long time."

The doping-permitted event would target the "hypocritical, corrupt and dysfunctional" Olympics, and give athletes the opportunity to "push the limits of humanity," Enhanced Games President Aron D'Souza said.

Retired world champion swimmer James Magnussen recently agreed to take performance-enhancing drugs to make an attempt at beating Cesar Cielo's 15-year-old 50 metres freestyle world record with a $1 million incentive.

Coe, a fierce anti-doping advocate, did not mince his words with his dismissal of the event.

"I'm sure there are crazy things happening in other sectors, we occasionally get them," he said. "I really don't get sleepless nights over it. It's not going to be a page turner, is it?"

The world indoor championships run from Friday until Sunday at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor 400m record not ratified
Coach banned for five years for role in Tsimanouskaya Olympics scandal
Show more
Athletics
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams races to world indoor 400m record
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russia's appeal against IOC ban
Kenya marathon hero Kelvin Kiptum honoured at funeral as unique talent and family man
Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum as body returns home
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral brought forward to Friday
Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps after record foul attempts at world championships
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings