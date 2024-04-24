Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties
Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties
Yokohama F Marinos players celebrate winning the penalty shootout to qualify for the finals
Yokohama F Marinos players celebrate winning the penalty shootout to qualify for the finalsReuters
Yokohama F Marinos will face Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the Asian Champions League final after Harry Kewell's 10-man side defeated Ulsan Hyundai 5-4 on penalties as a 3-2 win for the Japanese outfit on Wednesday secured a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Brazilian defender Eduardo scored the decisive spot kick after Marinos' William Popp kept out Kim Min-Woo's effort at the end of an eventful clash at Yokohama International Stadium that saw Yokohama's Takumi Kamijima sent off in the 39th minute.

Marinos had trailed 1-0 from the first leg but raced into a 3-0 lead on the night with the J League side punishing Ulsan's defensive hesitancy.

Asahi Uenaka struck in the 13th minute when the ball bounced off Nam Tae-Hee and behind the Korean defence, allowing the forward to score with a shot across goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo.

Eight minutes later Yokohama doubled their lead, Anderson Lopes shooting low past Jo as the defence stood off the Brazilian to give him the time and space to net.

By the 30th minute Marinos were further ahead, Uenaka turning 25 yards from goal before thumping a long-range strike into the top corner of Jo's goal.

Ulsan looked despondent, with coach Hong Myung-Bo slumped in his seat on the bench, but the Koreans were given a lifeline when Matheus Sales headed in Lee Dong-Gyeong's corner with 10 minutes left in an extraordinary half.

Their fortunes improved further shortly before the break when Kamijima slid in to challenge on the rain-soaked turf, the ball striking the defender on the arm.

Iranian referee Alireza Faghani pointed to the spot and showed a straight red card to Kamijima before Darijan Bojanic stroked in the penalty that levelled the game on aggregate.

Lee then hit the crossbar late in the half and Bojanic saw a strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review soon after the resumption.

Ulsan grew increasingly frantic and Yokohama's desperate defending coupled with Popp's performance in goal, which saw him tip a late effort from Kelvin onto the post, took the game to penalties.

There Popp emerged as the hero when he kept out Kim's effort low to his left and Eduardo converted to take Marinos through to their first Asian Champions League final.

Kewell's team will face an Al-Ain that eliminated Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Tuesday, with the first leg in Japan on May 11th and the return in the UAE two weeks later.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPopp WilliamKamijima TakumiKewell HarryKim Min-WooCamavinga EduardoBojanic DarijanLee Dong-GyeongAnderson LopesJo Hyeon-WooUenaka AsahiYokohama F. MarinosUlsan HyundaiAl AinAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Al Ain seal Asian Champions League final berth despite loss to Al Hilal
Ulsan hold slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-finals, Al Ain ahead
Show more
Football
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley appointed permanent Watford manager
EXCLUSIVE: Ally McCoist believes Celtic's Matt O'Riley is good enough for Atletico
Harry Kewell eyes success as Marinos reach Asian Champions League final
Derby Week: Battle for Civil War cannon as duel for Texas takes over MLS
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland ruled out of Man City's crucial trip to Brighton
Liverpool reportedly open talks with Feyenoord over coach Arne Slot
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Arsenal demolish Chelsea to go three points clear at top of Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings