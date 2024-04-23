Al Ain seal Asian Champions League final berth despite loss to Al Hilal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Al Ain seal Asian Champions League final berth despite loss to Al Hilal
Al Ain seal Asian Champions League final berth despite loss to Al Hilal
Al Ain's Khalid Hashemi celebrates after the match
Al Ain's Khalid Hashemi celebrates after the match
Reuters
Al Ain advanced to the Asian Champions League final despite losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Riyadh on Tuesday, with the side from the United Arab Emirates completing a 5-4 aggregate victory to progress to next month's decider.

Hernan Crespo's outfit will take on either Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea or Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos.

Goals from Ruben Neves and Salem Al Dawsari gave Al Hilal victory on the night at the Kingdom Arena.

Leading 4-2 from the first leg at Al Ain last Wednesday, the visitors were rocked inside the opening two minutes as the Saudi Pro League side, watched from the stands by their injured playmaker Neymar, made a blistering start.

The four-times winners reduced the deficit in the fourth minute as a rash challenge in the area saw Kouame Kouadio bring down Brazilian winger Michael and, after a VAR review, Neves smashed his spot-kick into the top corner.

But Al Ain remained resolute, with Kaku heading over the bar before the 2003 champions restored their two-goal aggregate advantage in the 12th minute.

Erik Jorgens cut in from the left and fed the ball to Kaku, who found Yahia Nader on the right and he set up the unmarked Jorgens to stroke the ball past Yassine Bounou from 14 yards having continued his run across the box.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Ahmed Barman then headed against his own crossbar as Al Hilal pushed forward, with Ali Al Bulayhi nodding across the face of the Al Ain goal soon after.

Six minutes into the second half the home side struck again, Al Dawsari slotting his low shot into the bottom corner after Barman's header from Yasser Al-Shahrani's long throw had landed at the Al Hilal winger's feet.

Goalkeeper Khalid Eisa kept Michael's deflected effort out at the near post with five minutes remaining while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed over moments later as Al Hilal sought in vain to score the goal that would take the game into extra time.

The result means Al Ain will return to the final for the first time since 2016 when they lost out over two legs to South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors.

Ulsan and Yokohama face off in the second leg of their semi-final in Japan on Wednesday, with the South Koreans holding a slender 1-0 lead.

The first leg of the final will be played in either Japan or South Korea on May 11th with Al Ain hosting the return two weeks later.

Mentions
FootballAFC Champions LeagueAl AinAl HilalUlsan HyundaiYokohama F. Marinos
Related Articles
Ulsan hold slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-finals, Al Ain ahead
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Seol volley takes Ulsan past Jeonbuk into Asian Champions League semi-final
Show more
Football
Arsenal demolish Chelsea to go three points clear at top of Premier League
Late Milik goal sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final despite loss to Lazio
Inter put back parade and Torino game to create Sunday title party
Roma's Evan Ndicka gets all clear to train after on-pitch collapse
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Football agent 'threatened' Chelsea director over Zouma fee, UK court hears
Title-chasing PSG ready for tough game at Lorient, says boss Luis Enrique
Olivier Giroud reaches agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in summer
Erik ten Hag calls reaction to Manchester United's FA Cup win a 'disgrace'
Updated
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Aitana Bonmati and Novak Djokovic win top Laureus World Sports Awards
Erik ten Hag calls reaction to Manchester United's FA Cup win a 'disgrace'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings