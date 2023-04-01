Algeria’s injured striker Amine Gouiri ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations

Gouiri is suffering from a knee injury
Reuters
Algeria have confirmed the withdrawal of striker Amine Gouiri (23) from their squad for the African Cup of Nations but have yet to make a decision on a potential replacement.

Coach Djamel Belmadi had named the Stade Rennais striker in his original 26-man selection for the tournament in the Ivory Coast, which kicks off next week, but a knee injury has ended any chance of participation.

Belmadi said he was unaware of Gouiri’s injury when he selected him last Friday and said his French club had been slow in sharing information on his medical condition.

Gouiri played in Rennes' last Ligue 1 game on December 20th against Clermont Foot, coming off in the 84th minute. But the club have since denied tardy sharing of information.

Following the statement of the Algeria coach, Stade Rennais would like to clarify that all information relating to the health of Amine Gouiri was transmitted in due time to his national team so that the latter could make a decision regarding his participation at the Cup of Nations,” it said on Tuesday.

Stade Rennais is disappointed for its striker who will miss a major international competition,” the club's statement added.

Persuading the player to switch his international allegiance from France, for whom he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances at under-21 level, had been a major boost for Algeria.

Gouiri made his debut in October and has made a total of four appearances for the Algerians.

Countries competing at the 24-team Cup of Nations can pick up to 27 players for the finals, which opens up the possibility of West Ham United forward Said Benrahma participating after being a surprise omission last week.

