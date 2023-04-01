AFCON 2023: Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar could miss the tournament

  4. Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar could miss AFCON after suffering training injury
Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar could miss AFCON after suffering training injury
Aboubakar was the top scorer in the 2021 edition
Aboubakar was the top scorer in the 2021 edition
Reuters
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar (31) was injured in training and could yet be forced out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, officials said on Saturday.

Aboubakar underwent scans on Saturday on his hamstring, hurt in training on Friday, and once the results are assessed a decision on his participation will be made.

He is one of only four players in the Cameroon squad for this month’s tournament in the Ivory Coast who was also in the winning team in 2017, when the Indomitable Lions won the trophy in Gabon.

Aboubakar, with 97 caps, has competed at three World Cup finals for Cameroon and three previous Cup of Nations tournaments.

Cameroon still have the option to replace him in their squad before their opening game in Group C against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

