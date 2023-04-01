AFCON 2023: Cape Verde secure place in knockout stages with win over Mozambique

Cape Verde thumped Mozambique 3-0 to confirm their place in the knockout stages of AFCON, although Chiquinho Conde’s conde side are still alive despite now playing 14 straight games in the tournament without a win.

Looking to build on their opening-game victory over Ghana, Cape Verde started brightly and Mozambique goalkeeper Ernani was forced to make an early diving save to deny Deroy Duarte’s well-struck effort across goal.

Bebe was next to threaten as he left the bar shaking from a free kick from distance, but he would go one better just after the half-hour mark. With the ball sitting at least 45 yards from goal, it appeared Mozambique and more specifically Ernani, was expecting a cross. Bebe’s fiercely hit effort was full of dip and swerve but was still straight at the goalkeeper who should have done better as he parried the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Despite offering limited attacking threat, Os Mambas thought they had a chance to equalise from the spot just before the break when a tangle of legs saw Geny Catamo go down in the area, but the decision was overturned following a VAR intervention.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly quashed after the break when Edmilson Dove was robbed of the ball on the edge of his own area by Ryan Mendes who kept his cool to beat Ernani and make it 2-0.

The match stats Flashscore

Geny Catamo almost managed to strike back with a free kick just before the hour mark, but it clipped the top of the bar and went behind.

Cape Verde would put the game beyond doubt with just over 20 minutes to go as Ryan Mendes bagged his second. From a mere 30 yards out, his piledriver was closer to goal than Bebe’s opener, but this time Ernani had no chance as it flew straight into the top corner to give Tubaroes Azuis an unassailable lead.

The victory means that Cape Verde have already won the group after winning both of their games, but despite sitting bottom of the group, a victory in their final game could still be enough for Mozambique to advance. However, they’ll need today’s opponents to avoid defeat against Egypt to make that happen.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ryan Mendes da Graca (Cape Verde)

See all the match stats here.

Share on Facebook