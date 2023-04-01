AFCON 2023: Cape Verde secure place in knockout stages with win over Mozambique

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Cape Verde secure place in AFCON knockout stages with win over Mozambique
Cape Verde secure place in AFCON knockout stages with win over Mozambique
Bebe opened the scoring in style
Bebe opened the scoring in style
AFP
Cape Verde thumped Mozambique 3-0 to confirm their place in the knockout stages of AFCON, although Chiquinho Conde’s conde side are still alive despite now playing 14 straight games in the tournament without a win.

Looking to build on their opening-game victory over Ghana, Cape Verde started brightly and Mozambique goalkeeper Ernani was forced to make an early diving save to deny Deroy Duarte’s well-struck effort across goal.

Bebe was next to threaten as he left the bar shaking from a free kick from distance, but he would go one better just after the half-hour mark. With the ball sitting at least 45 yards from goal, it appeared Mozambique and more specifically Ernani, was expecting a cross. Bebe’s fiercely hit effort was full of dip and swerve but was still straight at the goalkeeper who should have done better as he parried the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Despite offering limited attacking threat, Os Mambas thought they had a chance to equalise from the spot just before the break when a tangle of legs saw Geny Catamo go down in the area, but the decision was overturned following a VAR intervention.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly quashed after the break when Edmilson Dove was robbed of the ball on the edge of his own area by Ryan Mendes who kept his cool to beat Ernani and make it 2-0.

The match stats
Flashscore

Geny Catamo almost managed to strike back with a free kick just before the hour mark, but it clipped the top of the bar and went behind.

Cape Verde would put the game beyond doubt with just over 20 minutes to go as Ryan Mendes bagged his second. From a mere 30 yards out, his piledriver was closer to goal than Bebe’s opener, but this time Ernani had no chance as it flew straight into the top corner to give Tubaroes Azuis an unassailable lead.

The victory means that Cape Verde have already won the group after winning both of their games, but despite sitting bottom of the group, a victory in their final game could still be enough for Mozambique to advance. However, they’ll need today’s opponents to avoid defeat against Egypt to make that happen.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ryan Mendes da Graca (Cape Verde)

See all the match stats here.

Share on Facebook

The group standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsCape VerdeMozambiqueAfrican football
Related Articles
Algeria look to end winless AFCON streak as they face Burkina Faso
Mohamed Salah's injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Jurgen Klopp
Hosts Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings