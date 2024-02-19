AFCON 2023: Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory
Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory
Emerse Fae at the AFCON victory ceremony.
Emerse Fae at the AFCON victory ceremony.
AFP
Emerse Fae has been confirmed as coach of Ivory Coast, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month, the federation's president Idriss Diallo announced on Monday.

"Emerse has been interim coach until now, and he has now been confirmed as the titular coach," announced Mr Diallo during the presentation of the CAN trophy to a sponsor in Abidjan.

The length of his contract was not specified.

Fae took over the reins of the Ivorian national team in the middle of the Africa Cup of Nations, in the wake of a disastrous first round on home soil.

The Ivorians, then coached by Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset, got off to a winning start against Guinea-Bissau (2-0) before losing to Nigeria (1-0) and being humiliated by Equatorial Guinea (4-0).

Thanks to the results in the other groups, however, the Elephants qualified for the Round of 16 by a narrow margin.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) then decided to sack Mr Gasset and hand over to one of his assistants, Fae.

Teaming up with another former Ivorian international, Guy Demel, the former Nantes and Nice midfielder revived the Ivorian side, who finally won the CAF Africa Cup of Nations on February 11th against Nigeria (2-1), after successively eliminating Senegal (1-1, 5-4 on penalties), Mali (2-1 on aggregate) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (1-0).

Mentions
FootballFae EmerseIvory CoastAfrican footballAfrica Cup of Nations
Related Articles
From unknown to AFCON glory: Emerse Fae's improbable path to success with Ivory Coast
New coach Emerse Fae can join elite list if Ivory Coast win Cup of Nations
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Show more
Football
Struggling Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barcelona clash
Napoli visit begins Xavi's final chance of restoring Barcelona pride
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Atletico's Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle
Hamari Traore and Krepin Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
Updated
Newcastle put Dan Ashworth on gardening leave amid Manchester United interest
Updated
Simone Inzaghi pushing red-hot Inter to new heights as Atletico come to town
Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after poor run of form
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings