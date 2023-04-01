Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group
Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group
Senegal beat Egypt in the last final back in 2022
Senegal beat Egypt in the last final back in 2022
Reuters
African champions Senegal have been drawn with Cameroon at next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals while record winners Egypt will have old foe Ghana in their group at the tournament to be hosted in the Ivory Coast.

The host nation was grouped together with Nigeria while World Cup semi-finalists Morocco look to have a comfortable path to the knockout stages.

Senegal will play in Group C with Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia, who were surprise quarter-finalists when they made their Cup of Nations debut at the last edition.

Senegal, ironically, play against Cameroon in the French city of Lens on Monday in a friendly as part of their preparations for the tournament, which runs from January 13th - February 11th.

Home fans will bristle at the prospect of the Ivorians taking on Nigeria in Group A but will be confident they can ensure a top two finish at the expense of lightweights Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

Egypt have won a record seven Cup of Nations titles and will be in Group B alongside Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Egypt’s last success in 2010 came at the expense of Ghana’s Black Stars in the finals in Angola.

Morocco, who have only won the Cup of Nations once in 1976, were drawn in Group F against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia.

Next year's tournament will be hosted at six venues, including newly built stadiums in Abidjan, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

It was supposed to have been played in June but put back by six months because of fears over the rainy season in the region.

It is the third Cup of Nations finals with 24 teams after the 2019 finals in Egypt and the tournament hosted in Cameroon in early 2022.

AFCON Draw

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde Islands, Mozambique

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaMoroccoSenegalCameroonGuineaGambiaIvory CoastEquatorial GuineaGuinea BissauEgyptGhanaCape VerdeMozambiqueD.R. CongoTanzaniaZambia
Related Articles
African qualifier to go ahead in Marrakech despite deadly quake
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return
Show more
Football
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly
Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Wayne Rooney targets Premier League return 'in the near future' with Birmingham
Former PSG boss Christopher Galtier takes job in Qatar with Al-Duhail
Liverpool's Anfield Road stand upper tier to remain closed until 2024
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings