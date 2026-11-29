For many months, they looked set to win the 2026 Allsvenskan title at a canter, then in recent weeks, they looked to have thrown it all away. However, after a thrilling final day to the Swedish top-flight season, Sirius have won their first major trophy. Elsewhere, Djurgarden took the final European place, while Degerfors and Halmstad were relegated.

Sirius are the second team in as many Allsvenskan campaigns to come from nowhere to win the league for the first time, emulating Mjallby's success a year ago. But while Mjallby set the points record and won easily in the end, Sirius took the title in much more dramatic fashion.

Sirius shine in the title race

Vasteras 1-0 Hammarby

The task was simple for Hammarby - beat Vasteras and win just their second Allsvenskan. On a six-game winning run and playing a side with nothing to play for, few would have betted against Bajen finishing top for the first time since 2001.

But the visitors were dealt a blow midway through the first half when they conceded a soft goal - Jens Magnusson swung a corner towards the near post and Axel Taonsa rose highest to nod it home.

With all the pressure on them, Hammarby never got going in the first half, and were fortunate not to be 2-0 down 10 minutes after the break, as Magnusson slipped a pass through to Taonsa but this time Warner Hahn made a great save.

Late on, the away side finally created real chances, but when Paulos Abraham turned Victor Lind's cross goalwards he was unable to beat Anton Fagerstrom. That was the best opportunity for an equaliser, as Fagerstrom made six saves to keep Hammarby at bay.

Frustrations got the better of Montader Madjed in added time, as he was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Jonathan Karlsson, ending a dreadful afternoon for Hammarby, who failed to deliver when it mattered most. Vasteras, promoted a year ago, finish an impressive fifth.

Goteborg 0-1 Sirius

Not that they knew it at the time, but Hammarby's loss meant a draw would be enough for Sirius to take the trophy and gold medals. Three defeats in their previous six meant points were not guaranteed, though playing a Goteborg side who had won none of their last six was something of a blessing.

In the first half, replays showed Isak Bjerkebo was in an offside position when the ball broke for him, and when the flag stayed down he failed to take advantage, owing to a big save from Viktor Andersson.

Little seemed to be going Sirius' way, but when Sam Larsson played a brilliant one-two with Kevin Ackermann to unlock their defence, David Celic made a tremendous save of his own to keep the visitors in the title race.

And how crucial it turned out to be, because with three minutes left to play, Jesper Uneken won possession with a perfectly-timed tacked, Neo Jonsson cut infield and squared to Marcus Lindberg, who let fly from 25 yards only to see his effort clatter off the underside of the crossbar and back out. But first to the loose ball was substitute Zalan Vancsa, who nodded it into the unguarded net to send the Sirius bench and fans wild.

After the final whistle, the players and fans alike were forced to wait a few agonising seconds before getting confirmation from Vasteras that the other match was over and Sirius were, indeed, Allsvenskan champions for 2026!

Djurgarden win European duel

Djurgarden 1-0 Hacken

Djurgarden's poor end to the season not only ended their title ambitions but left them needing a point at home to Hacken in a direct battle on the final day for the third and final European place.

But the Stockholm side picked themselves up to end their two-game losing run and take all three points thanks to a goal early in the second half. The ball was threaded through to Kristian Lien, and he selflessly squared to Matias Siltanen, who tapped into the empty net.

Hacken had chances throughout the match but couldn't force the ball home, meaning it was two defeats in three to end their season, as they had to settle for fourth.

Kalmar survive and Orgryte fight on

Kalmar needed a point to rubber stamp their Allsvenskan survival, and despite their healthy position pre-round, they took no chances with a 5-0 win over AIK. Vilmer Tyren starred for the home side with two goals and two assists, as KFF fell just one goal short in the end of moving up to 12th. It's one win in five to end a disappointing season for AIK, who finish ninth.

Kalmar's win meant the bottom three was set, but not the order. Halmstad did all they could, winning 2-1 at home to Mjallby for their third win in a row, as Omar Faraj and Andreas Boman replied to Ali Youssef's opener for the 2025 champions, putting HBK 2-1 up after 16 minutes.

But despite their best attempts at a great escape act, Halmstad fell just short, as Orgryte won 2-0 away at Degerfors to hold onto the promotion/relegation play-off place and send Degerfors down in 16th and last place, as Halmstad also drop to Superettan.

With 15 minutes to go, William Hofvander went on a driving run before squaring for Tobias Sana to finish, and six minutes later, Sana turned provider by picking out Viktor Ekblom, who fired home. OIS will still have to come through a play-off with Varberg in December to stay in Allsvenskan for 2027.

Final day wrap-up

Elfsborg had to settle for sixth place in the end after winning none of their final three matches to see their European dreams fizzle out. They drew 1-1 with a GAIS side who finished one place lower and saw their four-match winning streak end. Julius Magnusson's late penalty for the hosts cancelled out Robin Frej's opener.

A third draw in succession saw Malmo finish in eighth place, as they were held 1-1 at home to Brommapojkarna, who were already set to finish 11th and have finished the season winless in five. Diego Garcia put Malmo ahead despite having already lost Jens Stryger Larsen to a red card, before Mads Hansen levelled four minutes later.

Review the finale to the Allsvenskan season on Flashscore.